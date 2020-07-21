Stothert's 2021 budget prioritizes trash contract, police body cameras; protesters interrupt meeting

Beginning in January, and possibly earlier, Omaha residents will switch to using two 96-gallon carts, one for a mix of trash and yard waste, the other for recycling.

The new contract increases the solid waste budget by about 44%, an increase the city had been preparing for.

"We knew that there would be a significant increase in the cost of this new contract," Stothert said.

The city's recycling processing contract with Firstar Fiber also expires this year. Bids on a new contract are due in August.

The budget calls for 20 more Public Works employees. Those include six more street maintenance positions, three more employees to manage the city’s 2,000 miles of sewers and a coordinator of projects related to the $200 million streets bond.

This year, the city has awarded 30 street resurfacing projects worth about $21.5 million because of the bond issue.

LIBRARIES

The proposed library budget call for an increase of about 2%, from $16.9 million to $17.2 million.

The budget will allow the library to continue increasing its digital products and services. Demand for digital resources has risen during the pandemic, Stothert said.