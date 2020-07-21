Stothert's 2021 budget prioritizes trash contract, police body cameras; tax rate stays same

Stothert's presentation to the council was interrupted several times by protesters who stood up from the audience to chant “defund the police” or call on the mayor to reallocate some of the police budget to other areas of the community.

But the mayor rebuked calls to defund the police as “reckless and irresponsible.”

A big question mark that looms over the city is how much federal coronavirus relief money Omaha will receive from Douglas County and the state. The city's cuts to date equal about $20 million, a figure that does not reflect recent overtime costs by the Police and Fire Departments. Overtime costs aside, the city is facing at least a $56 million gap.

Dave Sund, a political consultant who worked on city budgets as a policy analyst for former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle, said Stothert's proposal ignores the reality that the pandemic may hamper the economy well beyond the end of the year.

Sund said Stothert should offer her constituents a transparent, honest budget that acknowledges that some city services may have to be cut.

"This is a budget that doesn't take into account any of the economic impact of what has happened this year," Sund said.