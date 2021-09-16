Strangers find connection with Omaha Marine killed in Afghanistan

"It's the call to do something for a whole group of people. That's how we felt; that's how the whole unit felt," Graves said. "It doesn't matter what our backgrounds are. We're coming together to support this individual who wanted to protect a whole country of so many different types of people and risked his life for that."

For Sharon Mead, the connection was her grandson, who is about the same age as Page and is currently serving overseas.

“It’s hard,” she said of Page’s death. “Even though I didn’t know him, when I see his photo, I think of my grandson.”

Despite the heartache, Mead said it was amazing to see the thousands of people who lined Page’s procession from Eppley Airfield last week.

“You always hear about the bad things of life, and this is tragic, it’s sad, but it’s also heartwarming,” she said. “I was out there the other day when they brought him back. I was able to stand and watch all the people, old and young.”