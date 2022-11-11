Street renamed in honor of Central High grad who earned Medal of Honor

Pfc. James Fous crouched low in his foxhole, a tiny perimeter in a clearing between two ditches in South Vietnam’s Mekong Delta.

The three other soldiers on his team slept a few feet away.

Four years out of Omaha Central High School, Fous, 21, had been in the combat zone just three weeks.

This was his very first combat patrol. That’s why Sgt. John Sharp — one of the men sleeping nearby — had given him first watch. Sharp thought the enemy would most likely wait until near dawn if they attacked. He’d give the new kid a break.

He was wrong.

In the darkness, Fous saw three Viet Cong troops approach the clearing. He “silenced” two of them, according to his awards citation. But the third VC hurled something at the little camp. Fous screamed.

“Grennnnaaaaade!”

He could have leaped into the ditch and saved himself. He’d done his duty. But Fous saw the explosive land right next to the other men. He dove toward it and clutched it to his chest like a child with a balloon.

It ended in a blinding flash. The three soldiers lived. Fous died.

His impulsive act of bravery earned him the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for military valor. And, later, his name etched in black granite on Panel 60E, Line 11, of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

On Friday, Fous’ memory figured prominently in two Omaha Veterans Day ceremonies, including one in which a section of street near Central High was renamed in his honor.

City Council President Pete Festersen and local Vietnam Veterans of America President Terry Hester extolled his service and sacrifice during American Legion Post No. 1’s annual commemoration — moved indoors to the legion hall from Memorial Park because of wind and bitter cold.

“Gentlemen, that’s what soldiers are all about,” Hester said. “He sacrificed his own life to save three of his comrades.”

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. also were among the speakers.

“Of all the places I’ve lived, I’ve never seen a place that honors and respects its veterans more than Nebraska — and not only on Veterans Day,” said Carter, a retired Navy vice admiral and Top Gun fighter pilot.

The indoor ceremony prevented Omaha Parks & Recreation officials from formally unveiling Seaman 1st Class Arthur Francis Johnson’s name on Memorial Park’s World War II plaque. It was recently added to the list of about 900 Douglas County service members who died in that war.

But Nick Manhart, who discovered Johnson’s story while researching the history of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, was able to tell it to the crowd of about 200 people. Johnson was the first child baptized at the church in November 1919, and he graduated from Omaha Central in 1937.

The Navy mess cook was killed April 24, 1945, when his ship was sunk by a German U-boat — the last such attack in the 5½-year Battle of the Atlantic.

Johnson’s name was omitted because he had moved to Los Angeles in the late 1930s and enlisted in the Navy in California.

Manhart lobbied Parks & Recreation officials to overlook that move and add him to the war memorial in the city where he was born and raised.

“I didn’t want his story to be lost to oblivion,” Manhart said. “If you’re an empathetic person, you can kind of understand the sorrow of being one of the last to die in the war.”

Central High’s Junior ROTC cadets did not let single-digit wind chills stop them from gathering outdoors to unveil a new “James Fous Avenue” sign on what used to be Davenport Street. The new name spans about two blocks of the street.

Leaders at American Legion Post 1 pitched the idea more than a year ago to JROTC students and their instructor, Maj. Ryan Cripps. Last year’s JROTC seniors took it on as a community improvement project.

“We got it started, but they did all the heavy lifting,” said Fred Tisdale, a longtime leader at the post.

The students had to get agreement from property owners along the road, including Creighton University and the Joslyn Art Museum. The Omaha City Council gave its final approval late last month.

“It was a big, long process. But this is something we knew we had to do,” said Ava Sherman, last year’s JROTC battalion commander.

Sherman, a college freshman, returned for the ceremony. She didn’t want to miss the honor for a long-ago student who was barely older than the students who pulled it off.

Sherry Fous Williams was just 19 when her brother — two years older — was killed in Vietnam. She said her mother, Viller Fous, had been widowed just six months when a telegram delivered the news that her son was missing. Two Army chaplains later visited to tell her he had died.

But they had no idea of the heroic circumstances until a high school friend who was serving in Vietnam told them.

“He sent us an article from The Stars and Stripes (newspaper),” Williams said. “We didn’t even know.”

Two years later, the family was invited to Washington to receive the Medal of Honor from President Richard Nixon.

Williams, who lives in Pocahontas, Iowa, said she has tried to keep her brother’s memory alive, telling his story to veterans groups and school classes.

“Each time I told the story, it helped me to heal a little,” she said.

Williams said she was awed by the honor. She was sure James Fous would have felt humbled, too.

“My brother would never have thought this would have been done for him,” she said. “He was just an average kid, living an average life."

“I miss him.”