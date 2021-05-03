Street repairs will alter route to Nebraska Medical Center's emergency room

Trips to the Nebraska Medical Center's emergency room will require a detour this week as repairs are made to 44th Street.

A hospital spokesman said Monday that 44th Street will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, at Farnam Street. The repairs are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and conclude Friday afternoon.

The closure means that the hospital's emergency room at 4350 Dewey Ave., will be accessible only from Dewey, the spokesman said. Traffic will be funneled from Emile Street to 45th Street and then to Dewey Avenue.

Multiple electronic billboards will be in place on campus to alert drivers to the alternate route.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.