'Stronger than I've ever been': Former Goodfellows recipient beats cancer

Each holiday season for years, Jolinda “Joey” Loth read stories about The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity in the newspaper.
They were interesting, often heartwarming. But they were remote, she said. They didn’t relate to her personal life.
“I was always in a position to help others,” she said, not the one who needed help.
Then, in 2013, Goodfellows became her story.
That year, Loth, then 50, learned she had Stage 3 colon cancer. She also had three sons, two still at home. As she started treatment — which meant time off from her nearly new job with no health insurance — she worried about rent and other necessities.
“I had a gut feeling I would be OK, but I didn’t know how my kids would be,” she said.
Goodfellows, she said, was a game-changer. The agency, more than 100 years old, offers one-time emergency aid to Omaha-area residents in crisis.
The agency paid her rent for a month, easing her most pressing problem, and she was featured in a long story in the Sunday World-Herald. The aid, and the article that grew out of it, were the catalyst for a cascade of help.
Strangers sent money and notes of encouragement. Friends she hadn’t seen for years reached out again. Neighbors collected money for grocery gift cards.
The article, in November 2013, gave her a support system beyond family and close friends.
“It took the weight off my shoulders,” she said.
Most of her treatments qualified for the Hope Medical Outreach Coalition, a group of Omaha physicians who donate their time and services to those in need.
She agreed to another interview recently so readers could catch up with her journey — and because she has a message for people battling cancer:
“You’re devastated when you get the news, but don’t let it be debilitating. You do get better.”
You might just beat it, she said.
When she was diagnosed, doctors gave her a 46% chance of survival. She had 12 rounds of chemotherapy after surgery, then later, more surgery. She had radiation. She had an ileostomy for two years.
And of course, she had lingering side effects.
“There were days I had to crawl up the last couple of stairs,” she said, and one day, when she got in the shower, she wasn’t sure she had the strength to get out.
She said she’s lucky to have wonderful friends and family members. In addition to that support system, she credits a decision to remain positive for helping her through treatment.
“I learned that the only thing I could control was my attitude,” she said.
She got a reputation for her smile and her upbeat demeanor when she arrived for radiation each weekday morning at the Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center.
Loth said she could never repay all the generosity she received, from Goodfellows to the anonymous checks. So she tries to pay it forward. She volunteers with Partnership for Kids and looks for opportunities to talk to people who are facing similar health problems.
She also helps seniors in her job as a Medicare benefits specialist.
When she’s not working, she does CrossFit, a high-intensity exercise regimen. She has gotten her middle son, who is autistic, involved as well. They also like to ride bikes and go to concerts.
At a checkup in October, her oncologist used the phrase every cancer patient yearns to hear: “You don’t have to come back.”
“I’m stronger than I’ve ever been,” she said.
