'Stronger than I've ever been': Former Goodfellows recipient beats cancer

Strangers sent money and notes of encouragement. Friends she hadn’t seen for years reached out again. Neighbors collected money for grocery gift cards.

The article, in November 2013, gave her a support system beyond family and close friends.

“It took the weight off my shoulders,” she said.

Most of her treatments qualified for the Hope Medical Outreach Coalition, a group of Omaha physicians who donate their time and services to those in need.

She agreed to another interview recently so readers could catch up with her journey — and because she has a message for people battling cancer:

“You’re devastated when you get the news, but don’t let it be debilitating. You do get better.”

You might just beat it, she said.

When she was diagnosed, doctors gave her a 46% chance of survival. She had 12 rounds of chemotherapy after surgery, then later, more surgery. She had radiation. She had an ileostomy for two years.

And of course, she had lingering side effects.