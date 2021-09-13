Student pinned between two vehicles at Papillion-La Vista South High

A high school student was injured Monday evening when she was pinned between two vehicles in the parking lot at Papillion-La Vista South High School.

Lt. Ray Higgins of the Papillion Police Department said the injury occurred shortly before 7 p.m. as the student was putting equipment in the trunk of her vehicle after softball practice.

Another student, parked behind her, inadvertently put her vehicle in drive instead of reverse and drove into the girl, Higgins said.

The injured student was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

Another student, who was off to the side of the vehicles, was able to jump out of the way and was largely uninjured, Higgins said.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.