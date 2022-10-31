Suggested or expected? Lancaster County attorney scrutinized over staff's $1,000 donations

It’s a tradition unlike many others — and it led to a county personnel complaint.

Two prominent members of Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s office urged their fellow attorneys to donate to Condon’s 2022 reelection campaign, calling it a tradition, three sources told The World-Herald.

The “expected” donation, according to several attorneys: $1,000 each, which amounts to at least 1% of most deputies’ annual salaries.

The push reaped cash and, almost immediately, controversy. Condon’s campaign has received $21,775 from his deputies in 2021 and 2022, campaign filings show. And at least one office attorney filed a complaint with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department.

The World-Herald discovered the spate of $1,000 donations while reviewing the past two years of campaign reports of several candidates for office, including the most recent filing in mid-October. Condon’s office had the most, and largest, donations from its own employees. In all, 21 of the 38 attorneys listed on the county’s website donated to Condon’s campaign.

Seventeen of the 21 contributors donated $1,000 or more. The four other deputy county attorneys donated $300, $500, $520 and $520.

The push doesn’t appear to have violated Nebraska law, though it would have been illegal if the employees had been federal workers. Nonetheless, some on Condon’s staff expressed consternation about the push, questioning whether they would be passed over for promotions or looked down upon if they didn’t donate, said two deputy county attorneys who spoke to The World-Herald on condition of anonymity.

The World-Herald asked Condon and several others about the propriety of asking public service employees to donate $1,000 to the boss’s campaign.

Condon said in an interview that he never would require attorneys to donate, nor would he judge them if they didn’t.

“Not at all,” he said. “Whether they donate or not, it’s not going to make a difference to their career in this office, as long as they’re doing a good job.”

The two sources acknowledged that several attorneys donated of their own volition. And they said many want Condon to win in November, noting that the vast majority of deputy county attorneys signed a letter to the Lincoln Journal Star “implor(ing) voters to recognize the importance of having an experienced county attorney” like Condon.

But even attorneys who support Condon blanched at the push for $1,000 contributions, made via a group text and during a speech at a boss’s party in summer 2021, the sources said.

At least one attorney was squeamish enough to go to the county’s human resources office. The office launched an inquiry, though the result isn’t clear. Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre could not be reached for comment.

Condon, a Republican, has been a county prosecutor for 32 years and county attorney for the past four years. He is in a heated battle with his Democratic opponent, State Sen. Adam Morfeld. The state’s second-largest county hasn’t had a costlier attorney race in its history. Morfeld has outraised Condon $420,000 to $162,000.

Supporters have stressed Condon’s experience as both a manager and a prosecutor with more than 100 trials. Meanwhile, Morfeld, who has little to no courtroom experience, has run on a platform of criminal justice reform and a promise to not prosecute women or medical providers in cases of abortion.

Condon said he wasn’t aware of any tradition of deputy Lancaster County attorneys donating to their boss. Records show Condon himself was one of 20 deputy attorneys — more than half the staff — who donated to then-County Attorney Joe Kelly when Kelly was in a contested race in 2010. Condon donated $275 to Kelly that year.

“It isn’t a tradition,” Condon said. “I don’t talk to our people about how much they’re donating or if they’re donating. I appreciate it when they do, but it’s not my place to ask. I don’t think it’s appropriate.”

In late summer 2021, as Condon was ramping up his campaign, one of Condon’s then-chief deputies, Bruce Prenda — who recently left to become the Colfax County attorney — held a gathering on the lawn of his Lincoln home. That Prenda would host the party struck some as odd; Prenda wasn’t known as a socialite, let alone a party host, the sources said.

Nonetheless, 20 or so attorneys attended the evening gathering, as did Condon. At some point, Condon and Prenda went inside the house while everyone else remained outside.

Once the bosses closed the door, Jeff Mathers, a deputy Lancaster County attorney for 30 years, made the pitch, asking the gathered attorneys to help fill Condon’s campaign coffers.

The attorneys who spoke to The World-Herald said Prenda and Condon’s trip inside the home appeared to be deliberate, designed to distance the bosses from Mathers’ money pitch. And they said Mathers’ message made clear that the attorneys should consider giving $1,000.

Mathers said nothing was planned.

“We were just at Prenda’s house,” he said. “Nobody knew I was going to do it; I thought of it while we were there.”

Mathers said he was the one who sent Condon and Prenda inside. The reason he gave: He didn’t want staff to think it was required.

“That’s all on me,” Mathers said. “Pat had nothing to do with it. He didn’t even know I was going to do it.”

Mathers wasn’t alone in making the pitch. That same summer, Deputy County Attorney Amy Goodro — who, like Mathers, prosecutes higher-profile cases — sent a group text to fellow attorneys saying she had “been trying to organize a get-together to discuss this but then figured why waste everyone’s time with a ‘meeting that could have been an email.’

“Sounds like Pat’s campaign may be ramping up behind the scenes,” Goodro wrote in the August 2021 text, obtained by The World-Herald. “If you’re willing and able, please send some monetary support to the campaign ... I’ve heard traditionally attorneys donate around $1,000. Let’s try to set ourselves a goal and make whatever contributions we can by the end of the year before money gets tight around the holidays. And so Pat can start 2022 off right.”

The text closed with instructions to make out checks to “Pat Condon for County Attorney ... Please forward to people’s phone numbers I’ve missed or spread the message by word of mouth.” She also made a joke that the money wouldn’t go to her husband’s beer fund.

The joke, and the text, went over like a bitter pint.

Some staffers worried about the consequences to their careers if they did or didn’t donate. Their point: All donations of $250 or more are public. If Condon wins, would those who didn’t donate be held in lesser esteem? Alternatively, would Condon donors jeopardize their standing with Morfeld if Morfeld wins?

Such consternation is the reason for the federal Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from participating in federal political campaigns, financially or otherwise. In the same vein, both Minnesota and Massachusetts have laws prohibiting elected officials from soliciting or accepting campaign contributions from their employees, said Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska, a government watchdog.

Nebraska statute and other states’ laws aren’t as specific, broadly forbidding public officials from using public resources to campaign or for financial gain.

Frank Daley — executive director of the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, which monitors campaigns — said he could not speak about the Lancaster County race. In the past, he said, the commission has taken issue with government officials doing such things as ordering sheriff’s deputies to appear at campaign events. Asked if the commission ever filed a case over a public official urging staff campaign donations, Daley said he couldn’t recall one in his 35 years in the office.

In the Lancaster County case, a reporter asked Condon and Prenda whether they went inside because they knew that Mathers was going to make a campaign push outside.

Condon said he had no idea Mathers was going to do it. Reached by phone in Schuyler, Prenda paused. “I need to think about that (question),” he said.

“If you’re asking whether people were expected to donate a specific amount, or to donate at all, the answer to that is no,” Prenda said. “There’s no expectation that anyone would, unless they believed in the candidate and were willing to donate to that candidate.”

Asked again if he and Condon went inside because they knew Mathers was going to make the pitch, Prenda said: “I’d need some time to think about this.” He said he would call back by 5 p.m. Friday if he wanted to comment further. He didn’t call.

One of the attorneys who spoke with The World-Herald said it “strains credulity” for Prenda to host a party and for him and Condon to duck inside without “knowing what (Mathers) was going to say.”

“That just isn’t credible,” the attorney said.

Another attorney who was present said he heard Mathers say the “expected” donation was $1,000.

Mathers insisted he shooed the bosses inside without telling them why he was doing so. He acknowledged that he mentioned the number 1,000 but said he never told attorneys that they were expected to give a grand.

“I asked (attorneys) to shoot for that,” he said. “If you’ve got more, give more. If you can’t give that much, give what you can.

“It was a voluntary gathering outside of work hours. I don’t know, maybe it was the wrong place and wrong time. But it wasn’t intended to give anyone the impression that (donating) was mandatory.”

Asked how he came up with the $1,000 amount, Mathers said, “Tradition.” He said that was the suggested amount when Kelly had a contested race in 2010. (Kelly is now the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor.)

Campaign filings show the average staff donation to Kelly’s 2010 campaign was $350. Other attorneys from that era remember the suggestion as anywhere from $250 to $500.

The pitch from Mathers and Goodro worked. From September 2021 through March 2022, 13 attorneys poured in at least $1,000 each and two others donated $500 apiece. While Goodro gave $1,060, Mathers himself has yet to live up to the $1,000 goal he set for everyone else. He has given $520, according to Condon’s filings.

Combined, the deputy attorneys’ donations have made up 23% of the overall individual contributions that Condon’s campaign is required to report. (Group donations are another category.)

And the $1,037 average donation makes up more than 1% of most of the attorneys’ salaries. Lancaster County deputy attorneys generally make anywhere from $65,000 to $110,000.

By comparison, just three of 60 attorneys in Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s office appear on his campaign filings. One of those is his chief deputy. In all, it appears five members of Kleine’s overall staff of 110 employees (attorneys, paralegals, investigators and support personnel) surpassed the required reporting mark of $250. Those five staffers donated an average of $500 each.

In an interview before the Lancaster County campaign numbers were known, Kleine, a prosecutor in Douglas County for 35 years, said he doesn’t seek out money from staffers and couldn’t recall any of his predecessors doing so.

“I don’t feel comfortable,” he said. “They’ve got kids — they’ve got a house payment to make. I don’t care what their political party is, and I don’t want them to think they have to make a political contribution. It makes me very sheepish; I just stay away from it.”

Condon expressed similar sentiments. He said he doesn’t care about his attorneys’ party affiliations or their donations.

“If people want to help out, they help out,” Condon said. “They’re not treated any different, and their docket isn’t any different, if they don’t.”

On that note, 17 of the office’s attorneys have not donated to Condon, at least not $250. And though 21 attorneys averaged $1,000 in contributions, there’s one other person who has yet to donate a dime to the campaign, according to the filings.

Condon himself.