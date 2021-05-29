 Skip to main content
Summer fun: Check out these Nebraska fairs & festivals making a comeback after COVID
ELKHORN DAYS

What: Parade, family activities, baseball/softball tournament, hot air balloon rides

When: June 2-6

Where: Various locations around Elkhorn

Info: elkhorndays.com

TASTE OF OMAHA

What: Food vendors, family village, wine garden, kid zone, beer garden, five entertainment stages

When: June 4-6

Where: Elmwood Park

Info: tasteofomaha.info

OMAHA SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL

What: Pop-up concerts, mural cube public art, online artist market, 6-hour virtual concert

When: June 4-6, mixture of outdoor and online activities

Where: 1200 Mike Fahey St., various

Info: summerarts.org

BENNINGTON DAZE

What: Parade, book sale, kid’s games, scavenger hunt, fireworks, dance performances, golf tournament, street dance

When: June 4-6

Where: Various locations around Bennington

Info: facebook.com/benningtondaze

CASTLEPALOOZA!

What: A free community festival on the Joslyn Castle grounds; live music, food trucks, children’s activities, vendor booths, yoga on the lawn

When: June 5

Where: Joslyn Castle, 3902 Davenport St.

Info: joslyncastle.com

WINE, BLUES, BEER AND HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL

What: Hot air balloon launches, food and drink, live music

When: June 5

Where: Soaring Wings Vineyard & Brewing, Springfield

Info: soaringwingswine.com

GATEWAY TO THE WEST DAYS

What: Street dance, live music, car show, parade, vendors, craft fair

When: June 10-13

Where: Blair

Info: washingtoncountychamberne.com

LEWIS AND CLARK FESTIVAL

What: Seminars, displays, historical reenactments

When: June 10-13

Where: Lewis and Clark State Park, Onawa, Iowa

Info: onawachamber.com

CINCO DE MAYO OMAHA

What: Live music and entertainment, carnival, parade, food, exhibitors

When: June 11-13

Where: 24th and N Streets

Info: cincodemayoomaha.com

SPRINGFIELD DAYS

What: Color run, cornhole tournament, parade, street dance, beer garden, fireworks

When: June 12

Where: Springfield

Info: springfieldnebraska.com

SCANDINAVIAN

MIDSUMMER FESTIVAL What: Folk dancing, traditional Scandinavian food and games, children’s activities, craft and booths

When: June 13

Where: Steppe Center, 118th and Harrison Streets

Info: visitnebraska.com

PAPILLION DAYS

What: Carnival, parade, market, fireworks, live entertainment

When: June 17-20

Where: City Park, Papillion

Info: papilliondays.org

MEAD DAYS

What: Street dance, beer pong tournament, fireworks, kiddie tractor pull, parade, 5K color run

When: June 18-20

Where: Mead

Info: facebook.com/Mead-Days

OMAHA JUNETEENTH PARADE What: Parade celebration

When: June 19

Where: 30th and Lake Streets to 30th and Sprague Streets

Info: omahafreedomfestival.com

OMAHA FREEDOM FESTIVAL

What: Cultural and historical celebration, entertainment by Juvenile, Michel’le, Keeshea Pratt and TheBankster1

When: June 19

Where: Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, 3448 Evans St.

Info: omahafreedomfestival.com

HOMESTEAD DAYS

What: Run, horseshoe tournament, car show, fishing clinic, parade

When: June 23-27

Where: Beatrice

Info: beatricechamber.com/homestead-days

RED OAK JUNCTION DAYS

What: Grand parade, live music, fun run, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, water fights, barbecue contest

When: June 24-27

Where: Red Oak, Iowa

Info: chamber.redoakiowa.com

CLARKSON CZECH DAYS

What: Nebraska Czech Queen Pageant, Czech food, silent auction, street dance, water fights, polka bands, beer garden, parade

When: June 25-27

Where: Clarkson

Info: clarksonczechdays.org

LIMESTONE DAY

What: Fishing contest, mud run, softball, horseshoe tournament, craft show, grand parade, duck races, fireworks

When: June 26

Where: Weeping Water

Info: visitcasscounty.com

MIDSUMMER FESTIVAL

IN ELK HORN What: Music, food, exhibits, bonfire

When: June 26

Where: Museum of Danish America, Elk Horn, Iowa

Info: danishmuseum.org

ESSENTIAL FESTIVAL

What: Music, clowns, face painting, food trucks, fire trucks; sponsored by Catholic Charities

When: July 2

Where: SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion

Info: essentialfest.org

RALSTON INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE AND CELEBRATION What: Parade, fun run, water fights, fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Ralston Arena, 72nd and Q Streets and other locations

Info: ralstonareachamber.org

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION What: Car show, craft show, fireworks, parade, entertainment

When: July 4

Where: Seward

Info: julyfourthseward.com

JULY 4TH CELEBRATION

What: Fireworks, parade, softball tournament, beer garden, fun run, car show, live music

When: July 4

Where: Hooper

Info: hooperjuly4th.com

FREMONT 4-H FAIR

What: 4-H/FFA exhibitors from Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington Counties

When: July 7-10

Where: Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont

Info: extension.unl.edu/statewide/dodge

SANTA LUCIA

ITALIAN FESTIVAL What: Italian food, music, celebratory Mass

When: July 8-11

Where: Little Italy, 10th and William Streets

Info: santaluciafestival.com

HEARTLAND PRIDE

What: Youth pride, pride parade and festival with activities and entertainment

When: July 9-10

Where: Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St.; parade in the Old Market

Info: heartlandpride.org

WAYNE CHICKEN SHOW

What: Parade, national cluck-off, sidewalk market, world’s largest chicken dance, arts and crafts, quilt show, egg toss

When: July 9-11

Where: Wayne

Info: chickenshow.com

DODGE DAZE

What: Music, food, games, mobile ax throwing

When: July 9-11

Where: Dodge

Info: Facebook.com/DodgeDaze

JOHN C. FREMONT DAYS

What: Car show, parade, arts and crafts

When: July 9-11

Where: Fremont

Info: johncfremontdays.org

SCRIBNER DAYS

When: July 16-18

What: Airboat rides, trolley tours, jazz in the park, kidpalooza, car show, Velvet Haze, beer garden

Where: Scribner

Info: facebook.com/ScribnerSQ150

WESTFAIR COUNTY FAIR

What: 4-H/FFA showcase

When: July 27-Aug. 2

Where: Westfair Fairgrounds, 22984 Highway 6 in Council Bluffs

Info: westfairevents.com

GRETNA DAYS

What: Carnival, golf tournament, kids pedal tractor pull, dance and beer garden, car show, fireworks

When: July 29-Aug. 1

Where: Various locations around Gretna

Info: gretnadays.com

LANCASTER COUNTY

SUPER FAIR What: Australian wildlife show, Nebraska Ribfest, family fun zone, 4-H/FFA exhibits, cornhole tournament, flea market, demolition derby

When: July 29-Aug. 7

Where: Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln

Info: superfair.org

BENSON DAYS

What: Movie night in the park, historical building tour, bide ride

When: July 30-Aug. 1

Where: Military Avenue and Maple Street

Info: bensondays.com

NEBRASKA STAR PARTY

What: Beginners field school, camping, stargazing, opportunities for swimming, boating and fishing

When: Aug. 1-6

Where: Merritt Reservoir near Valentine

Info: nebraskastarparty.org

SARPY COUNTY FAIR

What: Tractor pull, demolition derby, parade, rodeo, concert

When: Aug. 4-8

Where: Springfield

Info: sarpyfair.com

NEBRASKA CHAUTAUQUA: The Fifties in Focus What: Lectures, presentations and activities for all ages

When: Aug. 6-7

Where: Ashland

Info: humanitiesnebraska.org

60th ANNUAL

WILBER CZECH FESTIVAL What: Grand parade, children’s parade, live Czech music, quilt show, talent contest

When: Aug. 6-8

Where: Wilber

Info: nebraskaczechsofwilber.com

NEW AMERICAN

ARTS FESTIVAL What: Exhibits, artisans, food trucks, stages

When: Aug. 6

Where: Military Avenue and Maple Street

Info: bffomaha.org/naaf.html

CASS COUNTY FAIR

What: Extreme bull riding, tractor pull, beer garden, livestock shows, carnival

When: Aug. 11-14

Where: Cass County Fairgrounds, Weeping Water

Info: cassfair.com

BELLEVUE

ROCKS THE RIVERFRONT

What: Music, carnival, beer garden, food, fireworks

When: Aug. 13-14

Where: American Heroes Park, East Mission Avenue and Payne Drive, Bellevue

Info: bellevuerockstheriverfront.com

VALLEY DAYS

What: Beer garden, street dance, pancake breakfast, parade, car show, craft show

When: Aug. 13-15

Where: Various Valley locations

Info: valleydays.net

IOWA STATE FAIR

What: Live performances by Casting Crowns, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, The Doobie Brothers and more; food, art, livestock, exhibits

When: Aug. 12-22

Where: Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines

Info: iowastatefair.org

KOOL-AID DAYS

What: Parade, Kool-Aid stands, farmer’s market, disc golf tournament, car show, Kool-Aid collectibles, fireworks

When: Aug. 20-22

Where: Hastings

Info: kool-aiddays.com

DUNDEE DAY

What: Pancake breakfast, 5K, food, parade, street olympics, music, beer garden

When: Aug. 21

Where: 50th Street and Underwood Avenue area

Info: dundeeday.org

MILLARD DAYS

What: Carnival, parade, beer garden, live music, kids tractor pull, ice cream social

When: Aug. 24-29

Where: Andersen Park, 136th and Q Streets

Info: millarddays.com

NEBRASKA STATE FAIR

What: Live entertainment, rodeo, volleyball tournament, 4-H/FFA exhibitors, marching bands, recycled garden contest

When: Aug. 27-Sept. 6

Where: 501 E. Fonner Park Road, Grand Island

Info: statefair.org

SEPTEMBERFEST OMAHA:

A SALUTE TO LABOR What: Parade, carnival, beer garden, crafts, food, live music

When: Sept. 3-6

Where: CHI Health Center Parking Lot D, 455 N. 10th St.

Info: septemberfestomaha.org

LAURITZEN GARDENS ANTIQUES SHOW What: Lectures, antiques, designers

When: Sept. 9-12

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

Info: omahaantiqueshow.org

GERMAN DAY/OKTOBERFEST

What: Beer, singing, dancing, live music, food

When: Sept. 17-18

Where: German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St.

Info: germanamericansociety.org

APPLEJACK FESTIVAL

What: Apple pie, apple cider, candy apples, caramel apples

When: Sept. 17-19

Where: Nebraska City

Info: nebraskacity.com

AKSARBEN STOCK SHOW

What: Livestock exhibition and judging

When: Sept. 23-26

Where: Fonner Park, Grand Island

Info: aksarbenstockshow.com

FORT OMAHA

INTERTRIBAL POWWOW

What: Traditional dance, music, artistry, oral history, foods from tribes around the region

When: Sept. 25

Where: MCC Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N. 30th St.

Info: mccneb.edu/Prospective-Students/Resources/Intercultural/Programs-and-Events/Fort-Omaha-Intertribal-Powwow

— Kiley Cruse, World-Herald Staff Writer

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

