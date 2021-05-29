Summer fun: Check out these Nebraska fairs & festivals making a comeback after COVID

ELKHORN DAYS
What: Parade, family activities, baseball/softball tournament, hot air balloon rides
When: June 2-6
Where: Various locations around Elkhorn
Info: elkhorndays.com
TASTE OF OMAHA
What: Food vendors, family village, wine garden, kid zone, beer garden, five entertainment stages
When: June 4-6
Where: Elmwood Park
Info: tasteofomaha.info
OMAHA SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL
What: Pop-up concerts, mural cube public art, online artist market, 6-hour virtual concert
When: June 4-6, mixture of outdoor and online activities
Where: 1200 Mike Fahey St., various
Info: summerarts.org
BENNINGTON DAZE
What: Parade, book sale, kid’s games, scavenger hunt, fireworks, dance performances, golf tournament, street dance
When: June 4-6
Where: Various locations around Bennington
CASTLEPALOOZA!
What: A free community festival on the Joslyn Castle grounds; live music, food trucks, children’s activities, vendor booths, yoga on the lawn
When: June 5
Where: Joslyn Castle, 3902 Davenport St.
Info: joslyncastle.com
WINE, BLUES, BEER AND HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL
What: Hot air balloon launches, food and drink, live music
When: June 5
Where: Soaring Wings Vineyard & Brewing, Springfield
Info: soaringwingswine.com
GATEWAY TO THE WEST DAYS
What: Street dance, live music, car show, parade, vendors, craft fair
When: June 10-13
Where: Blair
LEWIS AND CLARK FESTIVAL
What: Seminars, displays, historical reenactments
When: June 10-13
Where: Lewis and Clark State Park, Onawa, Iowa
Info: onawachamber.com
CINCO DE MAYO OMAHA
What: Live music and entertainment, carnival, parade, food, exhibitors
When: June 11-13
Where: 24th and N Streets
Info: cincodemayoomaha.com
SPRINGFIELD DAYS
What: Color run, cornhole tournament, parade, street dance, beer garden, fireworks
When: June 12
Where: Springfield
Info: springfieldnebraska.com
SCANDINAVIAN
MIDSUMMER FESTIVAL What: Folk dancing, traditional Scandinavian food and games, children’s activities, craft and booths
When: June 13
Where: Steppe Center, 118th and Harrison Streets
Info: visitnebraska.com
PAPILLION DAYS
What: Carnival, parade, market, fireworks, live entertainment
When: June 17-20
Where: City Park, Papillion
Info: papilliondays.org
MEAD DAYS
What: Street dance, beer pong tournament, fireworks, kiddie tractor pull, parade, 5K color run
When: June 18-20
Where: Mead
Info: facebook.com/Mead-Days
OMAHA JUNETEENTH PARADE What: Parade celebration
When: June 19
Where: 30th and Lake Streets to 30th and Sprague Streets
Info: omahafreedomfestival.com
OMAHA FREEDOM FESTIVAL
What: Cultural and historical celebration, entertainment by Juvenile, Michel’le, Keeshea Pratt and TheBankster1
When: June 19
Where: Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, 3448 Evans St.
Info: omahafreedomfestival.com
HOMESTEAD DAYS
What: Run, horseshoe tournament, car show, fishing clinic, parade
When: June 23-27
Where: Beatrice
RED OAK JUNCTION DAYS
What: Grand parade, live music, fun run, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, water fights, barbecue contest
When: June 24-27
Where: Red Oak, Iowa
Info: chamber.redoakiowa.com
CLARKSON CZECH DAYS
What: Nebraska Czech Queen Pageant, Czech food, silent auction, street dance, water fights, polka bands, beer garden, parade
When: June 25-27
Where: Clarkson
Info: clarksonczechdays.org
LIMESTONE DAY
What: Fishing contest, mud run, softball, horseshoe tournament, craft show, grand parade, duck races, fireworks
When: June 26
Where: Weeping Water
Info: visitcasscounty.com
MIDSUMMER FESTIVAL
IN ELK HORN What: Music, food, exhibits, bonfire
When: June 26
Where: Museum of Danish America, Elk Horn, Iowa
Info: danishmuseum.org
ESSENTIAL FESTIVAL
What: Music, clowns, face painting, food trucks, fire trucks; sponsored by Catholic Charities
When: July 2
Where: SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion
Info: essentialfest.org
RALSTON INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE AND CELEBRATION What: Parade, fun run, water fights, fireworks
When: July 4
Where: Ralston Arena, 72nd and Q Streets and other locations
Info: ralstonareachamber.org
FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION What: Car show, craft show, fireworks, parade, entertainment
When: July 4
Where: Seward
Info: julyfourthseward.com
JULY 4TH CELEBRATION
What: Fireworks, parade, softball tournament, beer garden, fun run, car show, live music
When: July 4
Where: Hooper
Info: hooperjuly4th.com
FREMONT 4-H FAIR
What: 4-H/FFA exhibitors from Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington Counties
When: July 7-10
Where: Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont
SANTA LUCIA
ITALIAN FESTIVAL What: Italian food, music, celebratory Mass
When: July 8-11
Where: Little Italy, 10th and William Streets
Info: santaluciafestival.com
HEARTLAND PRIDE
What: Youth pride, pride parade and festival with activities and entertainment
When: July 9-10
Where: Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St.; parade in the Old Market
Info: heartlandpride.org
WAYNE CHICKEN SHOW
What: Parade, national cluck-off, sidewalk market, world’s largest chicken dance, arts and crafts, quilt show, egg toss
When: July 9-11
Where: Wayne
Info: chickenshow.com
DODGE DAZE
What: Music, food, games, mobile ax throwing
When: July 9-11
Where: Dodge
Info: Facebook.com/DodgeDaze
JOHN C. FREMONT DAYS
What: Car show, parade, arts and crafts
When: July 9-11
Where: Fremont
Info: johncfremontdays.org
SCRIBNER DAYS
When: July 16-18
What: Airboat rides, trolley tours, jazz in the park, kidpalooza, car show, Velvet Haze, beer garden
Where: Scribner
WESTFAIR COUNTY FAIR
What: 4-H/FFA showcase
When: July 27-Aug. 2
Where: Westfair Fairgrounds, 22984 Highway 6 in Council Bluffs
Info: westfairevents.com
GRETNA DAYS
What: Carnival, golf tournament, kids pedal tractor pull, dance and beer garden, car show, fireworks
When: July 29-Aug. 1
Where: Various locations around Gretna
Info: gretnadays.com
LANCASTER COUNTY
SUPER FAIR What: Australian wildlife show, Nebraska Ribfest, family fun zone, 4-H/FFA exhibits, cornhole tournament, flea market, demolition derby
When: July 29-Aug. 7
Where: Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln
Info: superfair.org
BENSON DAYS
What: Movie night in the park, historical building tour, bide ride
When: July 30-Aug. 1
Where: Military Avenue and Maple Street
Info: bensondays.com
NEBRASKA STAR PARTY
What: Beginners field school, camping, stargazing, opportunities for swimming, boating and fishing
When: Aug. 1-6
Where: Merritt Reservoir near Valentine
Info: nebraskastarparty.org
SARPY COUNTY FAIR
What: Tractor pull, demolition derby, parade, rodeo, concert
When: Aug. 4-8
Where: Springfield
Info: sarpyfair.com
NEBRASKA CHAUTAUQUA: The Fifties in Focus What: Lectures, presentations and activities for all ages
When: Aug. 6-7
Where: Ashland
Info: humanitiesnebraska.org
60th ANNUAL
WILBER CZECH FESTIVAL What: Grand parade, children’s parade, live Czech music, quilt show, talent contest
When: Aug. 6-8
Where: Wilber
NEW AMERICAN
ARTS FESTIVAL What: Exhibits, artisans, food trucks, stages
When: Aug. 6
Where: Military Avenue and Maple Street
Info: bffomaha.org/naaf.html
CASS COUNTY FAIR
What: Extreme bull riding, tractor pull, beer garden, livestock shows, carnival
When: Aug. 11-14
Where: Cass County Fairgrounds, Weeping Water
Info: cassfair.com
BELLEVUE
ROCKS THE RIVERFRONT
What: Music, carnival, beer garden, food, fireworks
When: Aug. 13-14
Where: American Heroes Park, East Mission Avenue and Payne Drive, Bellevue
VALLEY DAYS
What: Beer garden, street dance, pancake breakfast, parade, car show, craft show
When: Aug. 13-15
Where: Various Valley locations
Info: valleydays.net
IOWA STATE FAIR
What: Live performances by Casting Crowns, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, The Doobie Brothers and more; food, art, livestock, exhibits
When: Aug. 12-22
Where: Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines
Info: iowastatefair.org
KOOL-AID DAYS
What: Parade, Kool-Aid stands, farmer’s market, disc golf tournament, car show, Kool-Aid collectibles, fireworks
When: Aug. 20-22
Where: Hastings
Info: kool-aiddays.com
DUNDEE DAY
What: Pancake breakfast, 5K, food, parade, street olympics, music, beer garden
When: Aug. 21
Where: 50th Street and Underwood Avenue area
Info: dundeeday.org
MILLARD DAYS
What: Carnival, parade, beer garden, live music, kids tractor pull, ice cream social
When: Aug. 24-29
Where: Andersen Park, 136th and Q Streets
Info: millarddays.com
NEBRASKA STATE FAIR
What: Live entertainment, rodeo, volleyball tournament, 4-H/FFA exhibitors, marching bands, recycled garden contest
When: Aug. 27-Sept. 6
Where: 501 E. Fonner Park Road, Grand Island
Info: statefair.org
SEPTEMBERFEST OMAHA:
A SALUTE TO LABOR What: Parade, carnival, beer garden, crafts, food, live music
When: Sept. 3-6
Where: CHI Health Center Parking Lot D, 455 N. 10th St.
Info: septemberfestomaha.org
LAURITZEN GARDENS ANTIQUES SHOW What: Lectures, antiques, designers
When: Sept. 9-12
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
Info: omahaantiqueshow.org
GERMAN DAY/OKTOBERFEST
What: Beer, singing, dancing, live music, food
When: Sept. 17-18
Where: German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St.
APPLEJACK FESTIVAL
What: Apple pie, apple cider, candy apples, caramel apples
When: Sept. 17-19
Where: Nebraska City
Info: nebraskacity.com
AKSARBEN STOCK SHOW
What: Livestock exhibition and judging
When: Sept. 23-26
Where: Fonner Park, Grand Island
Info: aksarbenstockshow.com
FORT OMAHA
INTERTRIBAL POWWOW
What: Traditional dance, music, artistry, oral history, foods from tribes around the region
When: Sept. 25
Where: MCC Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N. 30th St.
Info: mccneb.edu/Prospective-Students/Resources/Intercultural/Programs-and-Events/Fort-Omaha-Intertribal-Powwow
— Kiley Cruse, World-Herald Staff Writer
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375