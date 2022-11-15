Sun Country Airlines to begin flights out of Omaha's Eppley Airfield

Sun Country Airlines, a low-cost airline, will begin offering twice-weekly flights between Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on a seasonal basis starting Memorial Day weekend.

Sun Country will join Delta Air Lines in offering flights between the two airports. Tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday on Sun Country’s website.

Omaha Airport Authority Executive Director Dave Roth said in a statement that the airport authority is pleased that the airline will begin service here.

“Sun Country’s growth into Omaha is the reflection of a strong community that supports local air service,” Roth said.

Sun Country, which is based in Minnesota, will use Boeing 737-800 aircraft capable of seating 186 passengers to take passengers between Omaha and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Flights will be scheduled on Mondays and Fridays through Labor Day. Flights begin Friday, May 26.

Flights will be scheduled to depart from Minneapolis-St. Paul at 4:05 p.m. and arrive in Omaha at 5:15 p.m. Flights then will depart from Omaha at 6:10 p.m. and arrive in Minneapolis-St. Paul at 7:23 p.m.