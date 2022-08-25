Sunflowers at farm near Valley to be at their peak this weekend for Sunflower Fest

When Pam Nelson took a friend's suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn't pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
But four years later, even Tyler Nelson is impressed with the 300,000 sunflowers that sprawl across 12 acres of the farm, which sits northeast of Valley and west of Bennington.
The bulk of the sunflowers should be at their peak this weekend, said Pam Nelson, co-owner of Nelson Produce Farm.
"It's pretty darn cool, no matter who you are, to see that many flowers," she said.
The sunflowers span three terraces at the farm, which overlooks the Elkhorn River. The sunflowers are about 6 to 7 feet high.
"You can walk through and feel surrounded by it, yet not overwhelmed," Pam Nelson said.
The cheery flowers have proven to be an ideal photo opp — for amateurs armed with cellphone cameras and professional photogs alike.
So far, Nelson said, the sunflower fields have been the background for several types of photoshoots, including engagement and maternity photos and high school senior pics. They also have seen a proposal or two.
Even the men who drive hayrack rides into the sunflower fields said they're happy surrounded by the flowers.
"It's just so beautiful," Nelson said. "It's hard to be cranky out here."
One sunflower stands taller than the rest in a sunflower field at Nelson Produce Farm northeast of Valley.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Time is dwindling to see the blooms, though. Sunflowers have a lifespan of seven to 10 days before they start to droop. Nelson said warm weather sped up the blooming process this year.
The Nelsons have adopted the theme of "Hope" for this year's Sunflower Festival. A large wooden sign spelling the word sits near the field. At night, it glows with lights.
"Even though we've had a few years of hard, there's always hope that things will get better," Nelson said.
The farm, at 23301 Deer Ridge Road, is open for Sunflower Fest Thursday through Sunday this weekend. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Admission is $12 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and $15 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
During festival days, the entire farm is open to the public. Visitors can slide down a mountain of hay, pick vegetables or purchase doughnuts and coffee.
Sunflower Fest continues at the farm from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5, which is Labor Day.
For more information, visit
nelsonproducefarm.com.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2022
Omaha Creighton Prep's Dean Donaldson (15) watches his team line up in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep high school football game at Omaha Burke High School on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Mike Huffman talks to Isaiah McMorris (3) after he got a penalty following a touchdown in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep high school football game at Omaha Burke High School on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 28-21.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Emmanuel Sekamana uses a machete to harvest corn in his garden near North 40th and Parker Streets on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (16) in a Husker football pre-season practice in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) in a Husker football pre-season practice in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) passes the ball to Nebraska's Omar Manning (5) in a Husker football pre-season practice in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A brand-new variety of bio-engineered pink pineapple, called the Pinkglow" by Del Monte is causing a splash at stores and produce stands.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Two purple martins look for space on a tree branch Wednesday as thousands of the birds land near 42nd and Farnam Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers devein cabbage while preparing to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday. Sarma is a Croatian cabbage roll that the parish, located at 36th and X Streets, will sell at its 105th annual festival on Sunday, August 7th. They started with about 250 pounds of cabbage and 150 pounds of meat and hope to make about 900 Sarma.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird’s flight is illuminated by the moon. The peak of the purple martin migration in this area is usually in late August.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of purple martins and other birds fill the air near 42nd and Farnam Streets. Purple martins are returning to midtown Omaha in big numbers for the first time in several years.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mary Mangiamelli moves a trays of meatballs she scooped to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joann Pechacek stacks cabbage leaves after they have been deveined in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers roll Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
City Sprouts Program and Distribution Coordinator Laura Simpson (from left), Justine Niyonzima, Jackson Baez-Leonard, and Ahok Apayo take a break from harvesting Swiss chard and kale in the City Sprouts community urban farm as part of an internship program on Friday, August 5, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Suzana Nizigiyimana (left) and her daughters Suzana Ntirampeba (from left), Justine Niyonzima, and Marie Rose Byukusenge peel beans on their porch on Monday, August 8, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A brand-new variety of bio-engineered pink pineapple, called the Pinkglow" by Del Monte is causing a splash at stores and produce stands.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks to journalists at the Omaha FBI office on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Wray addressed threats made to law enforcement after agents raided Mar-a-Lago residence.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Addison Rist, 14, of Gretna, pours water on the ground to prevent dust and help the animals beat the heat at the Sarpy County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Denise Lewis, director of programs at Fontenelle Forest, presents Orion, a live owl from the forest’s raptor refuge, intended to represent Forest Station Elementary School’s mascot, the Owls. The presentation of Orion took place during an open house Tuesday at the new OPS school in Bellevue.
LILY SMITH photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Suzana Ntirampeba (left) and Justine Niyonzima, peel beans on their porch on Monday, August 8, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emmanuel Sekamana walks through his garden near North 40th and Parker Streets on Monday, July 25, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind the North Platte football team as they warm-up before the start of the third quarter against Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista South on Friday, August 19, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.