Sunflowers at farm near Valley to be at their peak this weekend for Sunflower Fest

When Pam Nelson took a friend's suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn't pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.

But four years later, even Tyler Nelson is impressed with the 300,000 sunflowers that sprawl across 12 acres of the farm, which sits northeast of Valley and west of Bennington.

The bulk of the sunflowers should be at their peak this weekend, said Pam Nelson, co-owner of Nelson Produce Farm.

"It's pretty darn cool, no matter who you are, to see that many flowers," she said.

The sunflowers span three terraces at the farm, which overlooks the Elkhorn River. The sunflowers are about 6 to 7 feet high.

"You can walk through and feel surrounded by it, yet not overwhelmed," Pam Nelson said.

The cheery flowers have proven to be an ideal photo opp — for amateurs armed with cellphone cameras and professional photogs alike.

So far, Nelson said, the sunflower fields have been the background for several types of photoshoots, including engagement and maternity photos and high school senior pics. They also have seen a proposal or two.

Even the men who drive hayrack rides into the sunflower fields said they're happy surrounded by the flowers.

"It's just so beautiful," Nelson said. "It's hard to be cranky out here."

Time is dwindling to see the blooms, though. Sunflowers have a lifespan of seven to 10 days before they start to droop. Nelson said warm weather sped up the blooming process this year.

The Nelsons have adopted the theme of "Hope" for this year's Sunflower Festival. A large wooden sign spelling the word sits near the field. At night, it glows with lights.

"Even though we've had a few years of hard, there's always hope that things will get better," Nelson said.

The farm, at 23301 Deer Ridge Road, is open for Sunflower Fest Thursday through Sunday this weekend. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission is $12 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and $15 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

During festival days, the entire farm is open to the public. Visitors can slide down a mountain of hay, pick vegetables or purchase doughnuts and coffee.

Sunflower Fest continues at the farm from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5, which is Labor Day.

For more information, visit nelsonproducefarm.com.