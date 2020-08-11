Superintendents encouraged by mask compliance as Papillion-La Vista, Ralston districts reopen

Two more metro Omaha school districts reopened to students Tuesday, and district officials reported no major problems.
Superintendents in the Papillion-La Vista and Ralston districts both expressed optimism after touring buildings and observing classes.
Students and teachers appeared to be complying with district mask mandates, they said.
Ralston Superintendent Mark Adler said he toured six of the district’s eight schools and liked what he saw.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud in 29 years of being an educator as I am today,” Adler said.
“I felt great vibes. I felt like we had a very healthy and safe environment everywhere I went. It’s just a great day.”
Ralston opened with slightly less than half of students in attendance. The district is in the yellow level of its reopening plan, which means students will attend school part of the time and have independent learning from home part of the time.
Ralston students are divided into two groups attending school on alternate days.
When the students taking full remote learning are subtracted, that leaves about 45% of the total enrollment in school on any given day, he said.
He said the mask issue that caused so much public debate wasn’t a problem at the schools he visited.
“Not one issue with a mask,” he said. “Not one.”
He said social distancing wasn’t a problem because the number of students in each classroom was reduced.
“The ones that I visited today, which was quite a few, the top number I saw was 11. And there were a lot less than that.”
Adler said staff members “have purpose again.”
“I was convinced from the start, if we get our students back in the building, and we get our excellent teachers working with them, getting those processes under control, taught, we’re going to be OK. That was reinforced with me 1,000 %.”
District spokesman Jim Frederick said elementary school teachers spent time reinforcing with students the importance of maintaining personal space and teaching kids how to wash their hands.
He said there were some students who were mixed up on whether it was their day for in-person learning.
In the upper grades, teachers were going over with students procedures and how they’ll use technology.
Papillion-La Vista Superintendent Andy Rikli said the mood was “very positive” at the middle and high schools he visited.
People seemed excited to be back, he said.
He said he was encouraged by the masking.
“After visiting five different buildings, three middle schools and two high schools, I didn’t have to remind a single student or staff member to put a mask on. They were all wearing masks, and from my vantage point, they were all wearing them correctly.”
One principal told him that a student had to be told to bring the mask up over the nose as well as the mouth, he said. That was the only incident he heard about, he said.
Rikli said that with nearly all students returning under the district’s plan, masking will be important because students won’t always be able to social distance.
“We know that social distancing won’t be possible in all situations, including some classroom arrangements. If you’ve got 25 kids in a class, there’s a high likelihood you’re not going to be able to have 6 feet of distance between every one of our students.”
Rikli said the district will be “extremely diligent” about requiring masks in those situations.
In Papillion-La Vista, only the students in kindergarten through sixth grades, seventh graders and ninth graders reported for school on Tuesday, for a half day.
The district’s plan calls for all students — except about 10% who chose full remote learning — to attend school every day, starting Wednesday.
Rikli said he understands the concerns of some of the district’s teachers, who demonstrated outside the administration building Monday evening citing safety concerns.
He said having kids in school is critically important, and the district will do it as long as they can.
“If it’s not successful, if we’re starting to see staff drop out, if we’re starting to see students get sick, then we’ll certainly go to Plan B,” Rikli said. “But I think our community really does believe the best place for our kids right now is in a school setting.”
joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.