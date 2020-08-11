Superintendents encouraged by mask compliance as Papillion-La Vista, Ralston districts reopen

He said he was encouraged by the masking.

“After visiting five different buildings, three middle schools and two high schools, I didn’t have to remind a single student or staff member to put a mask on. They were all wearing masks, and from my vantage point, they were all wearing them correctly.”

One principal told him that a student had to be told to bring the mask up over the nose as well as the mouth, he said. That was the only incident he heard about, he said.

Rikli said that with nearly all students returning under the district’s plan, masking will be important because students won’t always be able to social distance.

“We know that social distancing won’t be possible in all situations, including some classroom arrangements. If you’ve got 25 kids in a class, there’s a high likelihood you’re not going to be able to have 6 feet of distance between every one of our students.”

Rikli said the district will be “extremely diligent” about requiring masks in those situations.

In Papillion-La Vista, only the students in kindergarten through sixth grades, seventh graders and ninth graders reported for school on Tuesday, for a half day.