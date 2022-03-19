Survivor of Birmingham church bombing speaks at event honoring Nebraska educators, activists

Sarah Collins Rudolph was just 12 years old when she narrowly survived the 1963 bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama — a tragedy that changed her life and the course of the U.S. civil rights movement.

Collins Rudolph shared her story as the “fifth little girl,” the survivor of the Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other girls, during the Women of Color Nebraska Caucus’s Fannie Lou Hamer Legacy Award Luncheon on Saturday at the DoubleTree hotel in Omaha.

The luncheon, which recognizes local leaders for their efforts advancing social justice and civil rights, was first held in 2019. It was intended to be an annual event but was postponed until this year due to the pandemic.

The day of the bombing was youth day at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Collins Rudolph said. Collins Rudolph, her sister and three other girls were in the church’s basement bathroom when the bomb exploded. She said she heard a loud boom but couldn't see a thing.

Collins Rudolph spent 2½ months in the hospital recovering from her injuries, which left her completely blind in her right eye. The emotional trauma she suffered continues to impact her to this day.

When LaVon Stennis-Williams, founder of the Women of Color Nebraska Caucus, read Collins Rudolph’s story, she couldn't believe more people didn’t know about the “fifth little girl."

Stennis-Williams said she invited Collins Rudolph to speak at Saturday's event because she is a direct victim of the backlash against the push for equality in education.

“That's what Women of Color is about — we're about uplifting issues that impact women and children,” Stennis-Williams said.

At the time of the bombing, Birmingham’s public schools were going through racial desegregation. Alabama's then-Gov. George Wallace had vowed “segregation forever” earlier that year, urging Whites to “send a message to Washington,” the Associated Press reported. The 16th Street Baptist Church had hosted civil rights leaders and served as an organizing location for demonstrations.

Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha area in the U.S. House, said Collins Rudolph was the inspiration behind a bill he introduced that would pay the medical bills of victims of racial violence during the civil rights movement. Bacon introduced the measure in February and it was referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

Saturday’s event also celebrated the legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer, an activist who fought for civil rights and better education for poor families in Mississippi. The caucus presented the Fannie Lou Hamer Legacy Award to nine Nebraska women for their efforts improving equity in education.

"(Hamer) was an everyday woman who got involved in the movement to make a difference," Stennis-Williams said. "And so we honor women who aren't looking for the recognition, they're just doing what they're thinking that they're supposed to do."

This year's honorees were: Edwardene Taylor Armstrong, Sammye Jackson, Phillis Stone, Marriana Cruz, Brenda Vosik, Laura McCormick, Melanie Williams-Smotherman and Gina Miller. Nellie Mae Web was honored posthumously.

Caucus members selected the honorees.

"We want to keep a diverse group of people being recognized," Stennis-Williams said. "We looked for everyday leaders in our communities."

Collins Rudolph said she's disappointed that racial violence continues to transpire in the U.S., but she hopes she can inspire people to value love over hate.

"It’s time for America to really wake up and stop hating people because of their race,” she said. “Because God made us all in his image and we should all love one another.”

