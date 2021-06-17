Swim Trials, College World Series to keep downtown streets hopping

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected to be heavy in downtown Omaha this weekend because of the overlapping College World Series and Olympic Swim Trials.
Capt. Mark Desler of the Omaha Police Department said at a Thursday press conference that people coming to either event should make sure they’re prepared.
“It’s important that you leave early, know where you’re going before you come, have a plan,” he said. Desler runs the tactical operations section, which also oversees traffic control.
As it pertains to the CWS, law enforcement will be patrolling the area around TD Ameritrade Park and directing traffic. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic should follow the directives given by law enforcement personnel.
Vehicles parked in the MECA-managed surface parking lots will be allowed to tailgate in the lot, but all grills and personal property must not extend into drive lanes or additional parking spaces. Tailgating will not be allowed in the CHI Health Center garage. MECA-managed parking lots will be monitored by officers.
Other parking, including metered parking, will be available but limited. Desler emphasized the importance of not parking at a hooded meter, as these meters are blocked to help with pedestrian flow.
Lots will be open at 9 a.m. and will close 90 minutes after the conclusion of the last game of the day. No overnight parking is permitted, so all personal property must be removed from the lots. Vehicles left overnight will be towed.
AAA Nebraska will be offering free towing, lockout and jump-start services to CWS patrols from noon to 10 p.m. every game day and can be reached by calling 1-800-AAA-HELP.
Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez said valuables should not be left in vehicles.
If people see something suspicious, she said, they should call 911, adding that anyone with concerns also should feel free to approach officers and ask for help.
Belcastro-Gonzalez also said that sports fans, especially those walking long distances, should be prepared for hot weather and stay hydrated.
“But also be prepared for the Nebraska weather of thunderstorms and some windstorms. Keep an eye on that and come prepared,” she said.
The same security policies that usually are in effect at the park and will be enforced throughout the tournament. This includes the clear-bag policy. A list of prohibited items can be found on the park’s website.