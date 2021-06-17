Swim Trials, College World Series to keep downtown streets hopping

Lots will be open at 9 a.m. and will close 90 minutes after the conclusion of the last game of the day. No overnight parking is permitted, so all personal property must be removed from the lots. Vehicles left overnight will be towed.

AAA Nebraska will be offering free towing, lockout and jump-start services to CWS patrols from noon to 10 p.m. every game day and can be reached by calling 1-800-AAA-HELP.

Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez said valuables should not be left in vehicles.

If people see something suspicious, she said, they should call 911, adding that anyone with concerns also should feel free to approach officers and ask for help.

Belcastro-Gonzalez also said that sports fans, especially those walking long distances, should be prepared for hot weather and stay hydrated.

“But also be prepared for the Nebraska weather of thunderstorms and some windstorms. Keep an eye on that and come prepared,” she said.