Swings in Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall temporarily closed for repairs

Visitors to downtown Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall may have to wait a little longer to use one of the park's popular features.

The porch-style swings that run along the 11th Street Promenade were temporarily closed after they sustained minor damage at some point during the renovated mall's opening weekend.

MECA, the entity that oversees park operations, said Tuesday it didn't have an estimated reopening time for the swings, but a spokeswoman said repairs were underway with the hopes of reopening the spot as soon as possible.

The park's long-awaited opening weekend kicked off Friday with a number of events to mark the occasion.

Work on the park began in March 2019 as part of an overhaul of Omaha’s three riverfront parks. Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are in earlier stages of renovation and are expected to reopen next year.

Park officials estimate that more than 50,000 people visited Gene Leahy Mall during the opening weekend.

