State health officials Friday alerted health care providers to a continued rapid increase in syphilis cases in Nebraska and the nation.

While national data for 2022 is still being compiled, the country likely will exceed the most recent peak in infection rates, which occurred in 1990, said Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist.

That year, the nation tallied 20 cases per 100,000 residents, the highest tally since 1949, according to the health alert. Over the past 20 years, cases have increased from 2 per 100,000 residents in 2000 to 16 per 100,000 residents in 2021.

“Syphilis is a disease that’s completely treatable, which the U.S. was on the verge of eliminating 20 years ago,” Donahue said.

The upward trend, he said, “is absolutely hitting Nebraska, too.”

Over the past five years, cases in Nebraska have increased 373%. While the actual count for 2022 was not immediately available, the state tallied 255 cases in 2021, up from 156 in 2020 and 187 in 2019.

Donahue said that there are numerous potential reasons for the increase both here and at the national level and that they need to be addressed. The health alert outlines screening criteria and treatment protocols.

“This needs to be a focus in public health,” he said.

South Dakota has been seeing syphilis rates higher than anywhere else in the U.S., Donahue said. But that state is not alone.

And while most new infections in Nebraska are occurring among men who have sex with men, according to the alert, the state also is seeing increasing heterosexual transmission as well as congenital transmission, or transmission from mothers to babies. Nebraska law requires syphilis screening during pregnancy.

Both the nation and the state also are seeing disparities among people of different races and ethnicities. In Nebraska, Donahue said, Native American and Black residents are being infected at rates five to six times higher than White residents.

Details about how syphilis cases break down across Nebraska also were not immediately available.

Locally, Douglas County has had high rates of sexually transmitted infections for a number of years. The county’s syphilis rates rose from 9.2 cases per 100,000 residents in 2020 to 16.9 cases per 100,000 residents in 2021.

