Tanya Beacham-Whaley, advocate for workplace fairness, dies of COVID complications

"You've walked around thinking you're a good guy doing the right thing, and you have to acknowledge that in some ways you may have blinders on, and you don't even know it," he said. "You have to set your ego aside and listen. ... We didn't always agree 100% of the time. But we agreed enough that she caused me to look at quite a few things differently and make several changes."

Myers said her advocacy helped lead to changes in hiring and promotion practices at the jail that should increase opportunities for people of color and improve the diversity of the department. The County Board praised her effusively while passing a resolution honoring her April 27.

Beacham-Whaley was found dead at home April 19. An autopsy found the cause of death was COVID complications. She had contracted COVID-19 in November, said her husband, Joseph Whaley. She had been placed on a ventilator three times over three months, he said. But she appeared to have recovered enough that on Feb. 22, she married Whaley, who was described in her obituary as her best friend and soulmate of 10 years.

"She was fine," Whaley said. "We would go downtown and walk the bridge. We would have to stop because she was on oxygen, but we would go walk the bridge. She could do anything."