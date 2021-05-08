Tanya Beacham-Whaley, advocate for workplace fairness, dies of COVID complications

Tanya Beacham-Whaley actually had those uncomfortable conversations about racial bias that so many people have talked about in the past year.
And they may make a difference.
Beacham-Whaley, the 52-year-old former president of the Douglas County African-American Correctional Officers Association, died in April of COVID complications. She is being remembered as a leader who made the workplace more fair to her fellow Black corrections officers and other people of color.
That included an emotional testimonial to her at a County Board meeting from the corrections director, the White man on the other side of those uncomfortable conversations with Beacham-Whaley.
"I do my job differently because of the lessons I've learned from Tanya," Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers said in his address to the County Board. "I learned that the efforts of diversity and inclusion and equality are not things that you do that are set off to the side as a separate project. But they are principles that need to be woven into everything that we do."
Beacham-Whaley, who went by Tanya Burnside until her recent marriage, worked for the county for 15 years and held a number of leadership positions in the Black corrections officers group. She and other leaders pressed concerns with Myers in conversations that were often difficult, Myers said in an interview.
"You've walked around thinking you're a good guy doing the right thing, and you have to acknowledge that in some ways you may have blinders on, and you don't even know it," he said. "You have to set your ego aside and listen. ... We didn't always agree 100% of the time. But we agreed enough that she caused me to look at quite a few things differently and make several changes."
Myers said her advocacy helped lead to changes in hiring and promotion practices at the jail that should increase opportunities for people of color and improve the diversity of the department. The County Board praised her effusively while passing a resolution honoring her April 27.
Beacham-Whaley was found dead at home April 19. An autopsy found the cause of death was COVID complications. She had contracted COVID-19 in November, said her husband, Joseph Whaley. She had been placed on a ventilator three times over three months, he said. But she appeared to have recovered enough that on Feb. 22, she married Whaley, who was described in her obituary as her best friend and soulmate of 10 years.
"She was fine," Whaley said. "We would go downtown and walk the bridge. We would have to stop because she was on oxygen, but we would go walk the bridge. She could do anything."
The daughter of Howard and Joyce Beacham, Tanya Beacham-Whaley grew up in North Omaha. As a child, she could often be found with friends in the playhouse her father built for her in the back yard or at the Bryant Center in the neighborhood, eating Reese's peanut butter cups "and drinking an orange soda pop until the streetlights came on," as her obituary described it.
She graduated from Omaha Central High School in 1986. She put off college because she got a well-paying job after high school that led her to live in different states, said a niece, Cyrenthia Rollins.
Beacham-Whaley went to college later, earning a bachelor's degree in business from Bellevue University in 2010. She went on to receive a master's in science from Bellevue in 2013.
Beacham-Whaley played a big, loving role in her extended family, Rollins said. She did things like driving older relatives to doctor appointments, helping nephews and nieces with college applications, and being there when anyone needed someone to listen and care.
"One of her biggest gifts was her ability to make everyone feel like they were number one," Rollins said.
Beacham-Whaley opened a day care center, Growing Up University, in 2000. She went to work for the county in 2005.
Rollins said Beacham-Whaley's advocacy for racial equity at work was rooted in a desire for fairness for workers, but also by a belief that more diversity among corrections officers would mean better treatment for inmates.
Myers said Beacham-Whaley's influence on him "was profound." He said he has changed multiple practices as a result of conversations with Beacham-Whaley and African-American Correctional Officers Association board members.
Myers cited the handling of specialty positions, which are one way officers can build their resumes for promotion. There was a practice in which supervisors would informally ask people they knew to be trained for certain assignments, which could lead to specialty positions. Myers said that wasn't meant to exclude people, but it had that effect.
The vast majority of supervisors are White. They tended to recruit people with whom they are most familiar, Myers said.
He said he formalized the process so people department-wide know about opportunities "so they have a chance to throw their name in the hat to be considered for that . . . so that they build more of a resume, so that when it comes time later for them to be considered for promotion they have a better knowledge and skill set."
He also changed the makeup of interviewing panels for hiring officers. Myers said. The panels were all White because they included only lieutenants and higher, and the jail had no people of color in those ranks. Myers said that was unintentional.
But he agreed with Beacham-Whaley when she urged him to change it. He added sergeants to the panel "and made sure that we have sergeants who were of diverse backgrounds on the hiring committee."
Tyrone Harper, a board member of the African-American Correctional Officers Association, urged Myers and the County Board to follow their words with action.
"I would just implore you all to take hold of Tanya's legacy and the things that she stood for and make sure that those things, as director Myers said, are woven into the fabric of Douglas County as a whole," Harper told the County Board. "Because those things are needed. They are vitally important, and to recognize the importance of equality and recognize the importance of fairness with the department and Douglas County as a whole, I just want her legacy to live on in Douglas County."
