If this year's Taste of Omaha festival goes forward as scheduled at Elmwood Park in early June, customers would have to enjoy their food without any alcohol.

The festival, planned for June 2 to 4, was denied a liquor license Tuesday.

Organizers of the three-day, food-themed festival were questioned extensively by City Council members during a public hearing before the vote. At issue was an assurance made last year that Taste of Omaha would not be held for a third year in Elmwood Park, a city park that has hosted the event since 2021 because of renovations to the city's riverfront parks.

Some Elmwood-area neighbors had raised concerns about the event being held in the park, citing high traffic, damage to the park's grass and noise concerns.

Council member Danny Begley said he would support any other venue to host the festival, but he intended to keep his assurance to constituents that he wouldn't support the event's return to Elmwood in 2023.

Begley read from a series of email exchanges he had in January with Omaha Parks Director Matthew Kalcevich. In the emails, Begley said he would not back the festival at the Elmwood location and asked him to encourage event organizers to find a backup location.

"I tried to hedge this off in January to give time," Begley said. "I want to be real clear here. We support those businesses. We support Taste of Omaha. This is about making agreements and living with those and moving to find another venue that everyone can enjoy and live with."

The interim location in Elmwood was always meant to be temporary until the event could move back to the city's Heartland of America Park, said Mike Mancuso, a Taste of Omaha organizer.

Begley and fellow council members Juanita Johnson, Vinny Palermo and Pete Festersen voted to deny the liquor license. Members Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding and Don Rowe voted to approve.

Melton asked Mancuso if the location could feasibly be moved to a new location if the liquor license was denied.

"It would be very difficult," Mancuso said. "Everything would be very challenging to do any kind of movement. A lot of planning and work went into this location."

Before the vote, Melton said she was hesitant to deny the license because she doesn't want to harm the businesses and craft makers who have made plans for the festival.

"I can make the promise that if Elmwood is up for this next year, I will vote no," Melton said. "I'm going to be a yes vote today because I don't want to risk not having the Taste of Omaha."

