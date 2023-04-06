The fate of the Taste of Omaha Festival remains in disarray after the Omaha City Council this week denied a liquor license for the event to be held in Elmwood Park.

As of Thursday, the path forward remains unclear.

Festival organizers were still trying to "put things together" for this year's event but had nothing to announce, said Mike Mancuso, event director.

"We're very focused and looking forward to 2024 and the Taste of Omaha Festival being at the Heartland of America Park and the riverfront," Mancuso said. "We are looking at options for 2023, but haven't come to anything yet to say on this decision."

Council members voted 4-3 Tuesday against the liquor license for this year's festival, planned for June 2 to 4. Some Elmwood-area neighbors had raised concerns about the event being held in the park, citing high traffic, damage to the park’s grass and noise concerns.

There's still time for organizers to seek a new liquor license if Taste of Omaha is moved to a new location. The city requires applications for Special Designated Licenses, which is the kind used by the festival, be submitted at least 10 days before the event. The city's website suggests applications and fees be submitted at least two to three weeks prior to the event.

Organizers of the three-day, food-themed festival were questioned extensively by the council during a public hearing before the vote. At issue was an assurance made last year that Taste of Omaha would not be held in Elmwood Park for a third year.

The city park has hosted the event since 2021 because of renovations to the city’s riverfront parks, where the festival has been held in the past.

Council member Danny Begley said he would support any other venue to host the festival, but he intended to keep his assurance to constituents that he wouldn’t support the event’s return to Elmwood in 2023.

Begley read from a series of email exchanges he had in January with Omaha Parks Director Matthew Kalcevich. In the emails, Begley said he would not back the festival at the Elmwood location and asked him to encourage event organizers to find a backup location.

“I tried to hedge this off in January to give time,” Begley said. “I want to be real clear here. We support those businesses. We support Taste of Omaha. This is about making agreements and living with those and moving to find another venue that everyone can enjoy and live with.”

The interim location in Elmwood was always meant to be temporary until the event could move back to the city’s Heartland of America Park.

Council members Juanita Johnson, Vinny Palermo and Pete Festersen voted with Begley to deny the liquor license. Members Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding and Don Rowe voted to approve.

