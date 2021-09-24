 Skip to main content
Tasty Pizza's original location damaged in fire
Fire at Tasty PIzza's 55th & Leavenworth location

The original location of an Omaha pizza restaurant was damaged in a fire Friday night.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a fire at Tasty Pizza near 55th and Leavenworth Streets at 9:17 p.m., Battalion Chief Keith Main said at the scene.

Omaha firefighters battle a fire at Tasty Pizza, located at 5423 Leavenworth St on Friday.

Smoke could be seen from the roof when firefighters arrived, and flames went through the roof after a ventilation hole was cut, he said.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, which was under control after about 25 minutes.

The location is currently closed to the public. An employee was last inside the building about noon Friday, Main said.

The fire is believed to have started in the attic. The cause is under investigation.

Tasty Pizza, known for its homemade crust, traditional pies and specialties, opened a second location at 60th Street and Woolworth Avenue in the fall of 2020.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

