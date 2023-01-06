Tax issue forces Bellevue Chamber of Commerce to suspend operations

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will suspend operations due to a tax issue dating back to 2011.

Citing the loss of federal tax-exempt status, Chamber President and CEO Michelle Andahl announced that she would step down and the organization’s programming would be suspended indefinitely. Chamber members were encouraged to join the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce in the interim.

In a letter sent to chamber members and posted online, Andahl said the chamber's board of directors voted to suspend programs at her recommendation Dec. 29. She said the chamber did not file the proper tax forms with the IRS in 2011, which led to the revocation of federal tax-exempt status — a fact that apparently was not disclosed to Andahl when she took over the position in August 2021.

According to Andahl, the issue first came to her attention while filing taxes last year. She noticed that the organization was classified as a nonprofit in good standing with the state, but no longer was considered federally tax exempt.

The chamber initially had attempted to address the issue in the 2017-2018 fiscal year by requesting retroactive reinstatement and filing amended tax forms, but the IRS has not yet reinstated the chamber’s tax-exempt status, Andahl wrote. Without tax-exempt status, the chamber would have to pay corporate taxes on generated revenue.

Andahl began the retroactive reinstatement application process again in 2022 and hired legal counsel for the chamber to assist. She said in the letter that the chamber had “every hope” that reinstatement would be granted before 2023 so that the organization could continue to operate. Those hopes were not realized.

“There is no known timeline as to when, or if, the chamber will be reinstated,” she said in the letter. “While an organization can legally continue to do 'business as usual' during the retroactive reinstatement application process, I recently shared with our board of directors that my personal ethics would not allow me to continue accepting any member funding in 2023 without this being resolved.”

The Sarpy chamber will provide similar services for businesses and nonprofits impacted by the decision, and it will continue some of the Bellevue chamber’s existing programming events. Andahl wrote that Barry Haire, the former vice president of membership at the Bellevue chamber, will move his employment to the Sarpy chamber to help connect Bellevue businesses and organizations to comparable resources.

