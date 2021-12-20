 Skip to main content
TD Ameritrade Park, home of CWS, to be renamed Charles Schwab Field Omaha
TD Ameritrade Park, home of CWS, to be renamed Charles Schwab Field Omaha

The new year will bring a new name for Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park.

The home of the College World Series will be renamed Charles Schwab Field Omaha after the Charles Schwab Corp. obtained naming rights to the baseball stadium located in north downtown Omaha, the company announced in a press release Monday.

TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha will become Charles Schwab Field.

The words “TD Ameritrade Park” have hung on the baseball stadium since its grand opening in 2011. The Omaha-based financial company obtained naming rights to the stadium for 20 years beginning in 2009.

In 2020, TD Ameritrade was acquired by Charles Schwab, transferring the rights to the financial services firm.

TD Ameritrade paid $750,000 for the naming rights in 2009, a cost to increase by 3% each year, for a total of $20,152,782, according to a naming rights agreement between the company and the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.

TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha will be renamed Charles Schwab Field.

New signage and branding revealed by the financial services company Monday show that TD Ameritrade’s green and white lettering will be replaced by Charles Schwab’s blue and white in the coming months. 

The announcement “signifies our continued commitment to the people of Omaha and to baseball fans from across the country who visit the city each year,” Jonathan Craig, managing director of investor services and marketing at Charles Schwab, said in a press release.

“We are excited and honored to play a role in maintaining the bond the College World Series venue has with the great city of Omaha and the more than seven decades of tradition that comes with the event,” Craig said.

Omaha is contracted to host the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series through 2029.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

