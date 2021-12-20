TD Ameritrade Park, home of CWS, to be renamed Charles Schwab Field Omaha

The new year will bring a new name for Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park.

The home of the College World Series will be renamed Charles Schwab Field Omaha after the Charles Schwab Corp. obtained naming rights to the baseball stadium located in north downtown Omaha, the company announced in a press release Monday.

The words “TD Ameritrade Park” have hung on the baseball stadium since its grand opening in 2011. The Omaha-based financial company obtained naming rights to the stadium for 20 years beginning in 2009.

In 2020, TD Ameritrade was acquired by Charles Schwab, transferring the rights to the financial services firm.

TD Ameritrade paid $750,000 for the naming rights in 2009, a cost to increase by 3% each year, for a total of $20,152,782, according to a naming rights agreement between the company and the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.

New signage and branding revealed by the financial services company Monday show that TD Ameritrade’s green and white lettering will be replaced by Charles Schwab’s blue and white in the coming months.