'Teacher alliance' numbering more than 200 gathers at Memorial Park to demand mask mandate

Three Omaha City Council members are proposing that masks be required in the city. The push comes after Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour’s decision to back off a mask mandate due to a legal challenge by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s office.

Teacher Jordan Koch said she’s afraid if the governor and local officials do not mandate masks then students will not be able to safely return to school and stay in school.

Koch said students might have to wear masks at school, but if they go anywhere else in the metro area, like a grocery store or restaurant, masks aren’t mandated.

“We can’t protect them outside of our school walls,” she said.

Colleen and Mark Durante, both teachers, have anxiety about walking back into a classroom.