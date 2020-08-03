'Teacher alliance' numbering more than 200 gathers at Memorial Park to demand mask mandate

The educators standing on both sides of Dodge Street used their teacher voices.
“This is a teacher alliance,” the teachers chanted. “Our governor doesn’t listen to science.”
Ten days after an initial demonstration, teachers returned to the edge of Memorial Park on Monday afternoon with signs, chants and a demand that state and local officials implement a mask mandate.
This time the number of teachers ballooned from about two dozen to about 225 teachers. Nearly every school district in the metro area was represented.
“Teachers aren’t disposable,” one sign read. “Masks are!”
“Mask up or shut down,” another read.
“It’s not much to ask, wear a mask.”
Earlier in the day, Gov. Pete Ricketts said that policymakers, rather than health experts, should decide whether schools should reopen to students. Ricketts is also opposed to mask mandates.
Three Omaha City Council members are proposing that masks be required in the city. The push comes after Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour’s decision to back off a mask mandate due to a legal challenge by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s office.
Teacher Jordan Koch said she’s afraid if the governor and local officials do not mandate masks then students will not be able to safely return to school and stay in school.
Koch said students might have to wear masks at school, but if they go anywhere else in the metro area, like a grocery store or restaurant, masks aren’t mandated.
“We can’t protect them outside of our school walls,” she said.
Colleen and Mark Durante, both teachers, have anxiety about walking back into a classroom.
Colleen Durante said she worries about how well everybody is going to keep their mask on. Will some young students go to school with a Paw Patrol mask and come home with a Superman mask? Will older students be disrespectful and do things like spitting? What about her older co-workers?
“For the most part, I’m not as concerned about my individual health as I am about the transmission,” Mark Durante said. “My mother is elderly. Her parents are elderly. Our neighbors who we are in direct contact with every day are elderly.”
Mark Durante said he doesn’t want to be the reason other people get sick.
Teacher Jared Ganley said every educator at Monday’s demonstration wants to be part of a safe reopening.
“We want to do it right,” he said. “We want to protect the people we love and the people that are around us.”
Ganley said going months without seeing his students this spring was one of the hardest things he’s ever done. He missed the “aha” moments and the joy he gets from being around them.
“Emphatically we want to be back,” he said. “We want to be back safely.”
Omaha educators protest for a mask mandate
