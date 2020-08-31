Technology is helping Omahans 'swipe right' on love in a time of social distancing

“We weren’t really sure what we were going to do because we had talked about meeting after quarantine was over, but who knows how long that would have taken,” Lasiter said.

Pearson views the lack of traditional date night options as a positive.

“Since nothing entertainment-wise was open, there was nothing else to do but get to know each other and have a real conversation,” she said. “It was nice to just focus on one another from the beginning and not decide like three months in, maybe I’m not interested because I didn’t really know them until now.”

Mateo Perez, 20, said he downloaded Tinder after the pandemic began. He said COVID-19 has changed the way he dates.

“You can’t really hang out at public places and talk freely with someone, you know? And let’s say that you do, it’s kind of hard to talk through a mask sometimes, it can cover facial expressions or muffle your voice if you’re in a loud place,” Perez said. “Using Tinder and what-not is great because you can use it to learn about someone and still have a good conversation without the worry of getting sick.”

Perez has been on three dates since he downloaded the app. He said when meeting in person, safety is always in the back of his mind.