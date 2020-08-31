Technology is helping Omahans 'swipe right' on love in a time of social distancing

Hazel the golden retriever wagged her tail as a group of friendly canines greeted her at the dog park in midtown Omaha.
A trip to the park had become a regular occurrence for Hazel’s owner Lindy Pearson and Pearson’s boyfriend, Jeff Lasiter. Like many Omahans, the couple recently swapped nights spent at bars or the movies for COVID-19 safe activities like walks to the park.
A recent tweet from a World-Herald reporter asking about dating during the pandemic prompted gifs of tumbleweeds and ghost towns. But many people, like Pearson and Lasiter, are successfully finding romantic relationships with the help of dating apps.
In the time of COVID, more users of the popular dating app Tinder are swiping right, or “liking,” someone new and having more conversations overall, according to a Tinder spokesperson.
In their initial greetings, users are more often asking “Are you okay?” the spokesperson said. “Stay home,” “be safe,” “social distancing,” “how are you?” and wash your hands emojis are increasingly being used in bios.
April 5 was the “chattiest” day on Tinder in the United States since the pandemic began. Members sent an average of 56% more messages compared to when lockdowns began in early March.
Hinge was the app of choice for Pearson and Lasiter. The couple communicated through the app and text messages for a few weeks before meeting in person in April outside an ice cream shop.
“We weren’t really sure what we were going to do because we had talked about meeting after quarantine was over, but who knows how long that would have taken,” Lasiter said.
Pearson views the lack of traditional date night options as a positive.
“Since nothing entertainment-wise was open, there was nothing else to do but get to know each other and have a real conversation,” she said. “It was nice to just focus on one another from the beginning and not decide like three months in, maybe I’m not interested because I didn’t really know them until now.”
Mateo Perez, 20, said he downloaded Tinder after the pandemic began. He said COVID-19 has changed the way he dates.
“You can’t really hang out at public places and talk freely with someone, you know? And let’s say that you do, it’s kind of hard to talk through a mask sometimes, it can cover facial expressions or muffle your voice if you’re in a loud place,” Perez said. “Using Tinder and what-not is great because you can use it to learn about someone and still have a good conversation without the worry of getting sick.”
Perez has been on three dates since he downloaded the app. He said when meeting in person, safety is always in the back of his mind.
“Typically most people I’ve met are being safe, not usually going outside unless it’s for work or something necessary, so at least I know the risk is decently low, but then again you can never be too sure,” Perez said.
Paige Toller, a professor of communication studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said a massive move to online dating and dating apps didn’t begin with the pandemic.
The way many initiate relationships has changed drastically in the past 10 to 15 years, Toller said. Seeking out a relationship no longer requires visits to a bar, a concert or other social events.
What the pandemic has done is slow down the dating process. Toller recalled a story from a colleague who said dating now has an “extra layer” where both people feel out what the other person thinks of the pandemic and how they can stay safe.
“Are they an anti-masker or pro-mask? Are they comfortable meeting in person? When people date, they are checking one another’s value systems, and differing perspectives on the pandemic itself could be a deal breaker,” Toller said.
A representative of the dating app Bumble said users are spending more time getting to know each other online before meeting in person.
Instead of exchanging a few messages and then meeting for a drink, some people are having video dates first and then meeting for a more low-key, socially distanced date like a walk around a park.
More than one in four Bumble chats is turning into something more meaningful with a large number of messages exchanged between the two people, the representative said.
Bumble saw a nearly 70% increase in video calls in early May compared to the number of video calls made in mid-March, which is when a state of emergency was declared in the United States.
For Natalie Saenz, 22, and Daniil Khludov, 24, a stroll around the park together isn’t an option and finding ways to connect virtually has been a necessity.
The couple met at Western Nebraska Community College, where Khludov studied as an international exchange student from Russia. Both moved to Lincoln after earning their associate degrees in 2018, and Khludov moved to Canada in January. Saenz visited him there in February for their two-year anniversary, but the couple haven’t seen in each other in person since.
The two talk via FaceTime every night, Saenz said. They also use technology like Netflix Party, which lets users stream shows with friends online, and they surprise one another by sending food through delivery apps.
“Since the borders are closed and the pandemic is not decreasing, we have no idea when we’ll see each other,” Saenz said.
The effort made by Saenz and Khludov to stay connected is what Toller calls “relational maintenance.”
Relationships begin, and inevitably they end, either in a breakup, divorce or death, Toller said.
“The longest part of a relationship is the middle,” Toller said. “Relational maintenance includes things we do to nurture our relationships. Things like emotional support and positivity.”
It also includes assurances, openness and sharing tasks such as taking a happy golden retriever for a walk.
“Yeah, (COVID-19) has definitely kept us outside more,” Lasiter said, reaching down to pet Hazel. Sitting in the cool grass on a hot August evening, the dog had no complaints.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
