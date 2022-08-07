 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen dies following shooting in midtown Omaha

An 18-year-old man died Saturday night following a shooting in midtown Omaha. 

Police were called to the area of 34th and Davenport Streets about 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired and located Dayton Wenz suffering from gunshot wounds. Wenz, a 2022 graduate of Omaha Central High School, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died, a police spokesman said Sunday. 

The slaying is the 13th homicide recorded this year in Omaha. That compares with 23 homicides at this time in 2021 and 25 in 2020. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest.

