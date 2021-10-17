 Skip to main content
Teenage girl, young woman taken to the hospital after shooting in North Omaha
A teenage girl and a young woman were taken to a hospital for injuries following a shooting early Sunday in North Omaha. 

Police were called to the area of 31st and Curtis Avenues about 3:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Tori Siyani, 15, and Jawea Booker, 20, both of Omaha, were located with gunshots wounds and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, a police spokesman said. 

The police spokesman said the injuries did not appear to be life threatening. A male juvenile, who police said returned gunfire, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in the city and being a minor in possession of a firearm. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

