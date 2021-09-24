 Skip to main content
Teenager killed, 4 others injured in Friday morning crash at 204th and Q Streets
A teenager was killed and four others were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash at 204th Street and West Q Road.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to the intersection just before 3:50 a.m. to investigate a crash involving injuries. Investigators found that an SUV containing five teens was westbound on Q approaching 204th. The SUV collided in the intersection with a second SUV that was southbound on 204th Street.

One teen was declared dead at the scene. Four others were taken to local hospitals, with at least one in "very critical condition," the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Sheriff's Office's Accident Reconstruction Team was dispatched to the scene to reconstruct the crash. The intersection was closed for several hours. 

The name of the person who died has not yet been released so that relatives can be notified first.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

