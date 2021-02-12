 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Temperature in Omaha not likely to top zero degrees for a couple days
0 comments
top story

Temperature in Omaha not likely to top zero degrees for a couple days

{{featured_button_text}}

Enjoy Saturday's above-zero temperatures, Omaha. It's looking like the temp won't top zero again until Tuesday.

The high Saturday is expected to be 4. Sunday's forecast calls for a high of minus 2, and Monday's high is expected to be minus 3, said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley.

Even though the wind chill will be brutal Tuesday, it looks like the temperature will top out above zero that day, and Wednesday is expected to be in the relatively balmy low teens.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If Omaha ends up with two days in a row below zero, it will make it into the top 10 of lowest consecutive high temperatures, Bova said. The record, she said, is four days in a row, which occurred Feb. 14-Feb. 17, 1936.

(If you're keeping score, the longest period when the temperature in Omaha didn't get above freezing — 32 degrees — was Jan. 7-Feb. 21, 1978.)

Sunday's low in Omaha is expected to be minus 16, and the forecast for Monday calls for a low of minus 20. Bova said wind chills will be bad Monday and Tuesday: Monday morning's wind chill is expected to be minus 30; Tuesday's wind chill is expected to be minus 34.

Brrr... The 10 coldest days in Omaha history

Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history. 

1 of 11

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert