Temperature in Omaha not likely to top zero degrees for a couple days

Enjoy Saturday's above-zero temperatures, Omaha. It's looking like the temp won't top zero again until Tuesday.
The high Saturday is expected to be 4. Sunday's forecast calls for a high of minus 2, and Monday's high is expected to be minus 3, said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley.
Even though the wind chill will be brutal Tuesday, it looks like the temperature will top out above zero that day, and Wednesday is expected to be in the relatively balmy low teens.
If Omaha ends up with two days in a row below zero, it will make it into the top 10 of lowest consecutive high temperatures, Bova said. The record, she said, is four days in a row, which occurred Feb. 14-Feb. 17, 1936.
(If you're keeping score, the longest period when the temperature in Omaha didn't get above freezing — 32 degrees — was Jan. 7-Feb. 21, 1978.)
Sunday's low in Omaha is expected to be minus 16, and the forecast for Monday calls for a low of minus 20. Bova said wind chills will be bad Monday and Tuesday: Monday morning's wind chill is expected to be minus 30; Tuesday's wind chill is expected to be minus 34.
1 of 11
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
Want to be alerted for severe weather? Or maybe you want the latest in dining, local businesses or sports coverage? The World-Herald's newsletters have a variety of options to cater to your interests. Click here to sign up.
Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history.
1 of 11
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 12, 1983: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 65 degrees in 1921.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 22, 1989: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1933.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 2, 1887: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 1992.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 4, 1884: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1944.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 15, 1888: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 62 degrees in 2006.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 12, 1899: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 71 degrees in 1990.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 20, 1892: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 64 degrees in 1944.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 12, 1912: -27 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 61 degrees in 1987.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 5, 1884: -32 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 2012.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Want to be alerted for severe weather? Or maybe you want the latest in dining, local businesses or sports coverage? The World-Herald's newsletters have a variety of options to cater to your interests. Click here to sign up.