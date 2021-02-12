Temperature in Omaha not likely to top zero degrees for a couple days

Enjoy Saturday's above-zero temperatures, Omaha. It's looking like the temp won't top zero again until Tuesday.

The high Saturday is expected to be 4. Sunday's forecast calls for a high of minus 2, and Monday's high is expected to be minus 3, said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley.

Even though the wind chill will be brutal Tuesday, it looks like the temperature will top out above zero that day, and Wednesday is expected to be in the relatively balmy low teens.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If Omaha ends up with two days in a row below zero, it will make it into the top 10 of lowest consecutive high temperatures, Bova said. The record, she said, is four days in a row, which occurred Feb. 14-Feb. 17, 1936.

(If you're keeping score, the longest period when the temperature in Omaha didn't get above freezing — 32 degrees — was Jan. 7-Feb. 21, 1978.)

Sunday's low in Omaha is expected to be minus 16, and the forecast for Monday calls for a low of minus 20. Bova said wind chills will be bad Monday and Tuesday: Monday morning's wind chill is expected to be minus 30; Tuesday's wind chill is expected to be minus 34.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.