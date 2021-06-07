Temperatures in Omaha to stay 10-15 degrees above normal this week

The Omaha area will see high temperatures in the low to mid-90s this week — readings that will be 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal for this time of year, the National Weather Service said Monday.

"There's just a big ridge of high pressure over us, and it is going to stay there for a while," said Katie Gross, a Valley-based weather service meteorologist.

After highs in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday, the area will see highs in the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday.

And it will continue to be dry, with the best chance for rain coming Thursday night into Friday morning, when a strong storm system may move through the region, Gross said.

"We could have a chance at some heavy rain, maybe some strong winds with that, too," she said. "We definitely need the rain."

The month has been dry so far. Omaha had 1/100th of an inch of rain June 1. The city hasn't had more than that since May 27, when Eppley Airfield recorded .96 of an inch, Gross said.

If people must be outside for long stretches this week, she said, they should remember to put on sunscreen, wear a hat, drink plenty of water and take breaks when possible.

