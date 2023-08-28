A gradual return to high temperatures in the 90s is expected with little chance for rain this week as eastern Nebraska residents head toward Labor Day.

“We don’t have any rain in the forecast this week,” Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “We do expect temperatures in the 90s later in the week and possibly going on into Labor Day.”

The Omaha forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s from Monday through Wednesday, DeWald said. Highs in the low to mid-90s are predicted for Thursday through Sunday.

“It’s not going to be anything as bad as we saw last week,” he said. “The temperature will get into the 90s and possibly stay that way into the following week.”

A weak front is expected to pass through eastern Nebraska on Tuesday that could potentially cause a few showers. That eventuality, however unlikely, will require monitoring, DeWald said.

Meteorologists also will be watching to see whether the dewpoint temperatures remain under 70 degrees. If that’s the case, the heat index is expected to remain under 100 degrees.

“We have had, relatively speaking, a pretty decent summer,” he said. “We had those two especially hot periods in late July and mid-August, but in all it’s been very good (weather).”

