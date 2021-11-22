 Skip to main content
Temperatures will be 'up and down' in Omaha area this week
Dry conditions are expected to continue through the coming week along with a bit of warmup Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There is nothing significant precipitation-wise coming to our area over the next seven days,” said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. “Temperatures are going to be up and down through the week.”

The high temperatures Monday are expected to range from 42 to 54 degrees across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, meteorologist Brett Albright said. Highs in the 50s are expected in Lincoln and Columbus, with temperatures in the 40s in the Omaha area, he said.

“The most interesting day of the week is Tuesday,” Albright said. “There will be a broad area of temperatures up into the 60s, although it may be breezy, with winds gusting out of the south at 25 to 30 mph.”

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to remain warm, between 45 and 58. A dramatic cooldown pushed by north winds is expected to arrive in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa on Thanksgiving Day.

“Thanksgiving Day the (high) temperature will drop to between 35 and 40 degrees in Omaha,” Miller said.

The dry conditions should present good news for Thanksgiving travelers. No significant precipitation is expected to fall within a three- to six-hour drive from Omaha, Miller said.

The temperature is predicted to rebound a bit Friday and throughout the weekend, Albright said. Highs should be in the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

