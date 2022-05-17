Temporary position led to lifelong passion for Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall

Greg Cutchall was raised in restaurants.

He spent his childhood summers working at one of the A&W franchises owned by his father and uncle — washing dishes, doing odd jobs and learning to cook the full menu by age 13.

Cutchall would go on to open more than 100 restaurants and operate one of Omaha's most successful catering companies.

The prolific restaurateur died Monday after an eight-month battle with cancer. He was 69.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Forest Lawn Chapel, 7900 Mormon Bridge Road.

"I don't think there will ever be anyone quite like him," said Cutchall's son, Cory. "Partially, because a big part of his upbringing is illegal now. They don't allow 8-year-olds to work in restaurants anymore."

But restaurant work wasn't always in the cards for Cutchall. By his late teens, Cutchall discovered a passion for photography, and he was accepted to the Brooks Institute of Photography in California. Before he could attend, he needed to complete at least one year of college. He settled on staying in Omaha for that year.

To help pay tuition, in 1971, Cutchall began what he intended to be a temporary position as an assistant manager at one of his father's Kentucky Fried Chicken locations. He quickly caught the attention of corporate leaders after a successful effort to boost catering sales, and by 1986, Cutchall organized a leveraged buyout of Omaha's 12 KFC locations, taking a 20% stake.

But only a few years into a 10-year employment contract, according to his son, Cutchall was pushed out by majority stakeholders.

"He had to almost completely start over at age 40," Cory said. "Having a front-row seat to that was one of the coolest things I've ever seen."

Motivated by the opportunity to start fresh, Cutchall started his own business in 1989. For the next 33 years, he built Cutchall Management Co. into a thriving restaurant operation, opening or acquiring more than 100 restaurants while securing major vending and catering contracts with entities such as TD Ameritrade and Ralston Arena.

At the time of his death, Cutchall owned 44 restaurants in five states that included Jams American Grill, Paradise Bakery & Cafe, Mouth of the South and First Watch Daytime Café. He and his wife, Molly, also co-founded the Omaha Design Center.

Outside of work, Cutchall was described by family and friends as loyal and loving. He loved to take his kids to sporting events, but not as much as he loved to tailgate.

"We've been tailgating outside of Memorial Stadium since the late '80s," Cory said. "We spent more time outside of the stadium than in it."

Cutchall wasn't slowed by the cancer diagnosis, which came in September. He sought experimental treatments and traveled the country with family as much as he could. Even in his final months, he was putting deals together.

"He fought like nothing I've ever seen," Cory said.

In addition to his wife and son, Cutchall is survived by daughter Cydney Martzha; son Chase Cutchall; and five grandchildren.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.