Temps could top 50 in Omaha on three days this week

Warm weather suitable for taking down Christmas lights, long walks with a doggy or just sitting in the sun will bless Omaha this week.

“Monday is going to be very similar to (Sunday) with quiet weather and temperatures predominately in the 30s,” said meteorologist Brett Albright of the National Weather Service in Valley. “We’re predicting low 30s north of Omaha and 38 in Lincoln.”

The unseasonable warmup begins Tuesday, Albright said, when a high-pressure system raises temperatures in eastern Nebraska to about 20 degrees above normal. The warming trend will be accompanied by light winds of about 10 mph and sunny skies, he said.

“We’ll see the (high) temperatures shoot up for three days in a row starting Tuesday,” Albright said. “We have 51 for Tuesday, 51 for Wednesday and 52 for Thursday in Omaha. It could creep up even a little higher, too.”

It’s unlikely that Omaha will set any records for high temperature, Albright said. The records for those days are in the low 60s.

A cooldown is expected Friday, when high temperatures across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are forecast to be in the 40s. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the 30s, Albright said.