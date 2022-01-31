Temps in the teens but no snow expected in Omaha this week

The first week of February may make you shiver, but there’s good news — Omaha may be spared the midweek snowstorm forecast for Kansas and Missouri.

“There’s a strong storm system that looks like it will stay farther south,” said meteorologist Bryon Miller of the National Weather Service in Valley. “Right now, there’s a small chance of light snow for our area, with heavier snow falling in eastern Kansas and Missouri.”

Monday will be the best day of the week as far as temperatures in the metro area go, Miller said. Omaha is predicted to enjoy a high of 57 on Monday and 47 on Tuesday.

The combination of warm weather, dry conditions and winds gusting from 25 to 30 mph will lead to increased potential for extreme fire danger Monday afternoon. Miller said the greatest concern is for central and northwest Nebraska.

Expect a turn to colder weather starting Tuesday evening.

Tuesday night through Thursday is when snow is expected to move through eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri. Southeast Nebraska could catch the northern edge of that storm.

Below freezing temperatures are projected for Wednesday and Thursday in the metro area.