Temps will near 40 in Omaha early this week, then plummet again
A car drives north on U.S. Highway 75 at Hamilton Street as snow falls in Omaha on Saturday.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Here is what you can expect from the weather for the week ahead in Omaha.

Less snow than anticipated Saturday will have the added benefit of keeping the weather slightly warmer in Omaha going into the new week.

The National Weather Service in Valley reported 2.6 inches of snow at Eppley Airfield and just 1.6 inches at its office. Forecasters had said Friday that the Omaha area could see up to 7 inches.

“It definitely could have been colder if we had more snow on the ground,” said Katie Gross, a weather service meteorologist.

The highest snow totals in eastern Nebraska were near the Kansas border, where 5.1 inches fell near Auburn and 4 inches were reported in Nemaha. Fairbury recorded 3 inches, Gross said.

The high temperature of 9 degrees Saturday in Omaha was supplanted by a high of 19 on Sunday. Higher temperatures still are on tap for Monday and Tuesday, when highs near 40 degrees are predicted, Gross said.

“Then we come crashing back down on Wednesday with a high in the upper teens,” Gross said. “It’ll be a roller coaster ride for temperatures.”

There will be another chance for snow Wednesday, when a cold air mass drops down into Nebraska, limiting the high temperature to about 18, Gross said. Omaha has only a 15% to 20% chance of precipitation, but there is a 30% chance in Nebraska’s southeast corner, she said.

Thursday is expected to remain very cold, with a high of only about 10, Gross said. Barring significant changes in the forecast, another wind chill advisory seems likely for the second half of the week.

“We do start to warm up again going into the weekend,” Gross said. “The high Saturday is forecast for 40 degrees, with a high Sunday in the upper 20s.”

TRASH COLLECTIONS RESUME TODAY

Residential trash and recycling collections will resume Monday in the City of Omaha.

FCC Environmental Services said it will resume routes delayed by the winter storm on Friday and make its regular Monday route collections. Residents are asked to have trash and recycling carts at the curb by 6 a.m.

Any missed collections should be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238cq after 7 p.m. on the scheduled collection day. -- Kevin Cole

Related to this story

Most Popular

