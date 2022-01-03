Temps will near 40 in Omaha early this week, then plummet again

Less snow than anticipated Saturday will have the added benefit of keeping the weather slightly warmer in Omaha going into the new week.

The National Weather Service in Valley reported 2.6 inches of snow at Eppley Airfield and just 1.6 inches at its office. Forecasters had said Friday that the Omaha area could see up to 7 inches.

“It definitely could have been colder if we had more snow on the ground,” said Katie Gross, a weather service meteorologist.

The highest snow totals in eastern Nebraska were near the Kansas border, where 5.1 inches fell near Auburn and 4 inches were reported in Nemaha. Fairbury recorded 3 inches, Gross said.

The high temperature of 9 degrees Saturday in Omaha was supplanted by a high of 19 on Sunday. Higher temperatures still are on tap for Monday and Tuesday, when highs near 40 degrees are predicted, Gross said.

“Then we come crashing back down on Wednesday with a high in the upper teens,” Gross said. “It’ll be a roller coaster ride for temperatures.”