Tennessee motorcyclist dies following hit-and-run collision on I-29

A Tennessee man died following a hit-and-run collision Monday while riding his motorcycle southbound on Interstate 29 near the Council Bluffs casinos.

The motorcyclist and a female passenger were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center where he later died. The woman sustained injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

Council Bluffs police said three motorcycles were southbound on I-29 near the 9th Avenue exit on the inside lane about 3 p.m. A light-blue vehicle exited Interstate 480 east onto I-29 south and attempted to merge to the inside lane.

The vehicle struck the second motorcycle causing it to be pushed into the median and hit the guardrail, witnesses said. The vehicle failed to stop and fled the area.

The names of the deceased and injured are being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Council Bluffs traffic unit at 712-328-4948.

