'Terribly dangerous time' for Omaha's homeless population as cold grips city

“We have about 450 total beds, although we have not maxed out on that, we're getting closer," Sully said. “We do wonder what the next few days will look like at our overnight shelter.”

If the shelter were to reach capacity, the Siena Francis House would communicate with and provide transportation to another shelter.

The increase in demand also has been felt by the Open Door Mission, said CEO Candace Gregory.

The shelter at 2828 N. 23rd St. East has seen a steady increase in the number of people seeking assistance since the holidays, Gregory said.

"We’re seeing a 50% increase in food insecurity in our community, and the cold weather just compounds that," Gregory said, while also pointing to COVID-19 as a significant factor in many people's difficult circumstances.

"I think some of that isn’t just the cold weather, but that people have been stretched beyond their means, or evictions are taking place, and people are just looking for a place to stay," she said. "I think the impacts of COVID, we’re going to keep seeing months down the road."