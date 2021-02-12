'Terribly dangerous time' for Omaha's homeless population as cold grips city

As snow fell and frigid temperatures gripped Omaha on Friday, an emergency shelter north of downtown was bustling with activity.
At 10 a.m., the new $18 million shelter at the Siena Francis House was already nearing capacity.
The shelter, at 1117 N. 17th St., serves homeless adults in the Omaha area and was completed in December, adding 188 beds.
No one was using the warming center across the street Friday morning. Two rooms set up with socially distanced chairs were empty. The warming center at 1702 Nicholas St. is open on any day when the temperature is forecast to be 20 degrees or below.
Tim Sully, development director at the Siena Francis House, said the number of people using the warming center varies from day to day, but it's available to anyone who may need a warm place to stay from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With a weekend forecast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 20, many are bracing for the cold.
“In our overnight shelter, when it becomes very cold we've seen people who have had some frostbite,” Sully said. “This is a terribly dangerous time for anybody, especially people out on the street experiencing homelessness.”
Sully has seen an increase in need for emergency services since December.
“We have about 450 total beds, although we have not maxed out on that, we're getting closer," Sully said. “We do wonder what the next few days will look like at our overnight shelter.”
If the shelter were to reach capacity, the Siena Francis House would communicate with and provide transportation to another shelter.
The increase in demand also has been felt by the Open Door Mission, said CEO Candace Gregory.
The shelter at 2828 N. 23rd St. East has seen a steady increase in the number of people seeking assistance since the holidays, Gregory said.
"We’re seeing a 50% increase in food insecurity in our community, and the cold weather just compounds that," Gregory said, while also pointing to COVID-19 as a significant factor in many people's difficult circumstances.
"I think some of that isn’t just the cold weather, but that people have been stretched beyond their means, or evictions are taking place, and people are just looking for a place to stay," she said. "I think the impacts of COVID, we’re going to keep seeing months down the road."
Because of a 72-hour quarantine for most guests, rapid testing, social distancing, mask-wearing and staying below 50% occupancy, less than 1% of Open Door Mission's guests have tested positive for COVID-19.
Still, a death recently occurred in the shelter's community due to COVID-19.
"One is one too many," Gregory said. "Whether it’s COVID-related or weather-related, we want to prevent that from happening."
The shelter is seeking donations of winter gear, including hats, gloves, coats, hand warmers and blankets.
Donations can be made at any of the Open Door Mission's three drop-off locations: 2107 E. Locust St. in Omaha; 1612 Avenue D in Council Bluffs; and 1620 N. 203rd St. in Elkhorn.
"Many of our guests wait for buses to get to work or to appointments, so those hand warmers do come in handy when you’re waiting in the cold," Gregory said. "We’re really grateful for the winter gear that people have been donating."
