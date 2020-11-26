Thankful Nebraska: A look at how the good life state is enduring this holiday season

The March floods of 2019 sent 2½ feet of water from the Elkhorn River into Pam Bush and several residents' homes in King Lake. The road back has been long and filled with kind-hearted volunteers.
Amid the doom and gloom that seems to be everywhere as the coronavirus continues to rage, look for the light and embrace it, says an Omaha rabbi.
From helping with medical bills to making sure meals were available to those in need, several Nebraskans stepped up this Thanksgiving season to show towards their communities.
From doing crucial work to extend the life of PPE for medical workers to making sure our furry friends have a home, Nebraskans have lended a helping hand in many ways amid the pandemic.
Motherhood during the pandemic comes with extra challenges, but many Nebraska moms found inspiration in their bundles of joy.
Eight months into self-quarantines and social distancing, we’re discovering things about ourselves. Here are ways sheltering in place has brightened and enlightened our lives.
