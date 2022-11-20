Thanksgiving travel is expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels

Approximately 55 million Americans are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving, bringing the number of holiday travelers back to near pre-pandemic levels.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”

AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and would be 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Nearly 49 million people, 89% of all travelers, will drive to their Thanksgiving destinations. It's estimated that 4.5 million will go by plane.

Another 1.4 million travelers will travel by bus, train or cruise ship. Overall, this Thanksgiving is projected to be the third-busiest since AAA started tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Gas prices are trending higher this year for the holiday compared to last year, according to AAA. Nebraska drivers were paying an average of $3.46 per gallon, AAA said Sunday, with a national average of $3.67.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Brian Ortner, a spokesman for AAA Nebraska. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”

The busiest travel days are again expected to be the day before Thanksgiving and the day after. Traffic is typically lighter during the morning and late evening hours.

AAA reminds motorists to slow down and move over for first responders and tow trucks, Ortner said. Drivers should extend the same courtesy to any vehicle pulled to the side of the road.

“We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers and first responders make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” Ortner said.