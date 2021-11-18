 Skip to main content
Thanksgiving will affect trash, recyclables and yard waste collections in Omaha
  • Updated
Next week's collection of trash, yard waste and recyclables in Omaha will be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday collections will be normal, the Public Works Department said, but no collections will be made on Thursday. Thursday collections will take place on Friday, and Friday's will take place on Saturday. Collections will be back on the regular schedule starting Monday, Nov. 29.

