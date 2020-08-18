'That's a big loss': South Omaha's main coronavirus testing site will close Thursday

Skolkin said the health center has been in talks with TestNebraska and other entities, including Douglas County, to partner with or help fund a new testing site serving southeast Omaha, but there have been snags.

The public-private TestNebraska system involves an online registration process, a health and symptoms assessment, and sign-ups for testing slots.

Skolkin and OneWorld Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kristine McVea said OneWorld’s patients, many of whom are lower-income, don’t always have internet access or the email addresses needed to receive test results. Others may not feel comfortable sharing their private health information online, or they work essential jobs and can’t wait a day or two to schedule a test through TestNebraska.

“It works for many, but not all,” Skolkin said.

OneWorld staff proposed doing a hybrid system with TestNebraska — OneWorld would sign up people for testing, do the swabbing and receive test results, and TestNebraska would supply the testing supplies and process the tests at its laboratory in Lincoln.