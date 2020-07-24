The 10 best albums of 2020 (so far)

Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”

I’ll be over here listening to “Kyoto” on repeat. It’s got a strummy that’ll have you tapping your feet and lyrics about bumming around and divorced parents and feeling like a fraud. I can’t get it out of my head. Oh, and the rest of the record is really good, too. Bridgers pulls together all the things we’ve seen on her solo albums and with boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, “Reunions”

Isbell is a master songwriter and a pretty damn good guitarist. He gets to flex both muscles (plus pull in the amazing talents of The 400 Unit, most especially wife Amanda Shires) on this record with lines including “This used to be a ghost down, but even the ghosts died out” and “It gets easier, but it never gets easy” as well as fiery guitar licks on “Overseas” and “Be Afraid.”

