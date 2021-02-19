 Skip to main content
The 53 Missing "Buffalo Soldiers"
Staff Sgt. Joseph Barksdale, 27, Meadville, Pennsylania.

Pvt. Albert Brown, 27, Baltimore.

Pfc. George Brown, 28, Wilmington, Delaware.

Pfc. James Brown, 21, Stroud, Oklahoma.

Pvt. Lloyd Brown, 24, Norfolk, Virginia

Pfc. William A. Cornwell, 23, Leeds, South Carolina.

Pvt. Benjamin Davis Jr., 29, Webster, Florida.

Pfc. Henry D. Davis, 23, Manhasset, New York.

Pfc. Lemuel Davis Jr., 20, Ironside, Maryland.

Pfc. Limus Duhart, 22, Cocoa, Florida.

Pfc. James Dunseath, 23, Philadelphia.

* Pfc. Lonnie Eichelberger, 27, Waco, Texas. 

* Pvt. Penn Franks Jr., 20, San Antonio, Texas.

Pvt. Melton Futch, 20, Perry, Florida.

Pfc. St. Clair Gibson, 30, New Haven, Connecticut.

Pfc. Henry Gorham, 26, Enfield, North Carolina.

Pvt. Richard Graham, 19, Shorterville, Alabama.

Pfc. James Heigh, 23, Sunderland, Maryland.

Pvt. Nathaniel Johnson, 22, Columbus, Ohio.

* Pvt. Rudolph Johnson, 20, Malvern, Arkansas.

sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer

