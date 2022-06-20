The Bike Rack in Omaha and Lincoln sold to Trek Bicycle

A longtime local bicycle shop has been sold to a national chain of cycling stores.

Trek Bicycle will acquire The Bike Rack, which first opened its doors in Omaha in 1972. Both locations of The Bike Rack — in Omaha and Lincoln — will become Trek stores this summer.

Owner Jim Carveth said his age and 31 years of ownership led to the decision to sell.

"I think I've done everything I can do," said Carveth, 60. "I put everything I had into that business and I'm just moving on."

Carveth acquired The Bike Rack in 1997 after the sudden death of the previous owner.

Ideally, Carveth said, one of his children or an employee would have taken the reins. But Trek, he said, is a leader in the cycling world.

Trek, as an international company, has many resources. The company has worked with The Bike Rack, which sells Trek bicycles, over the years, providing resources and education opportunities, Carveth said.

Trek has one store in Omaha south of 72nd and Dodge Streets.

The Bike Rack is near 144th Street and West Maple Road in Omaha. The Lincoln location is near 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Customers will notice some changes once the acquisition is complete, Carveth said.

The store may have a smaller selection of bike brands. Carveth said, however, that Trek has expanded and opened up a wider accessory line.

Trek will keep as many of the existing employees as possible.

"They're willing to hire every one of them," Carveth said. "The name will change. And hopefully the people inside it won't."

Gift cards to The Bike Rack still will be honored once Trek takes over, Carveth said. Tuneups and repairs still will be available.

The last day of business as The Bike Rack is July 10. Then the store will be closed until July 22 for remodeling.

Carveth said the decision to sell to a larger corporation may not be popular with many folks, but he's confident Trek can keep the store rolling through any ups and downs.

"Trek is rock solid," he said. "It's not a local bike store, but you're going to have that continuation of professionalism brought to the community."

As for Carveth, he'll miss his employees and the relationships forged with customers over the years.

One of the biggest joys at the store has been seeing kids come in and buy their first bicycle. Seeing that first-bike smile is something Carveth will miss.

In a letter posted to social media and sent to The Bike Rack community, Carveth said: "This journey has been wonderful, and The Bike Rack simply wouldn't be what it is without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.