The Chamber of Commerce's 11-part strategy to improve Omaha transportation

The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, through its ConnectGO initiative, is proposing a new regional transportation strategy for metropolitan Omaha.

Central to the strategy is the idea that Omaha needs a more broad-based transportation system — a system that looks beyond cars to move people around the city.

The plan urges a new midtown streetcar, more rapid transit bus lines, dozens of new miles of bike lanes and trails, and more walkable neighborhoods and business districts, along with street improvements.

Here is the chamber’s 11-part strategy, or what it calls the “10+M Strategy”: a 10-part strategy of transportation improvements, plus further focus on Omaha’s newly implemented street maintenance plan.

1. ORBT: Starting two additional bus rapid transit lines, with the next one running north to south.

2. Bus improvements: Running bus routes more frequently, improving bus stops and expanding the bus system into Sarpy County and Council Bluffs.

3. Urban core mobility system: Creating a coherent transportation system for Omaha’s urban center in downtown and midtown, with a streetcar line, shared parking districts, more two-way streets and new bikeways.