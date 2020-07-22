The coronavirus and broken arm lead to reunion between long-lost sisters

Crippen is deaf, so Boro wrote out the name of their father on a dry-erase board and held it up for Crippen to see.

She replied: “That’s my daddy.”

Boro then mimicked rocking a baby. Crippen said she looked at Boro and then studied her some more.

“She looks a lot like my real dad,’’ she said. “I got the big eyes, but I don’t have the brown eyes like him.’’

Boro was excited to tell her oldest sister about some of their other siblings and lots of nieces and nephews. Between the combined marriages of their father and mothers, there are 16 kids in all. One brother died in February and Boro hasn’t yet been able to find four others.

She got teary-eyed just talking about discovering Crippen.

“This is the year that changed everything,’’ she said.

They’ve been catching up whenever Boro has a few spare moments on one of her shifts. Crippen is eager to recover and return to her apartment in Omaha, which she left in early May.

The mother of three says they’ll have more time to connect then. They're talking about planning a family reunion, too.