The Good Life's liquor license in question after minor served at Omaha bar, got into high-speed crash

It's not clear who that was a reference to, though Omaha's police chief is named Todd Schmaderer.

Mike Kelley, McMahon's attorney, told the council that there's no dispute that Good Life employees served minors at the bar that night. After listening to an assistant city attorney's testimony, and watching police body camera footage of officers discussing with McMahon their efforts to obtain video evidence, Kelley also said "there’s no question that (McMahon) didn’t handle this the best way he could have.”

But Kelley told the council that McMahon is remorseful, and that his record as a business owner and liquor license holder should be considered.

“He’s been in business for nine years with no liquor violations, so you’ve got to look ... at the whole body of work of this particular person," Kelley said Tuesday.

Kelley also suggested the video would have shown that the minors were carded that night.

Part of the Nebraska Liquor Control Act says a liquor license will not be granted to a person “who is not of good character and reputation" in their community. The Nebraska Supreme Court stated in a 1973 case that the phrase "not of good character" indicated a “lack of good faith or honesty of purpose.”