The Good Life's liquor license in question after minor served at Omaha bar was in high-speed crash

It was Christmas night 2020, and six friends, all underage, were at The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill near 180th and Pacific Streets, snacking on nachos, drinking beer and taking shots of alcohol.
As the night came to a close, at least one of the minors drove away from the bar and got into a high-speed crash in the Millard area, breaking three vertebrae and suffering other injuries.
In the following days, Omaha police officers, armed with a subpoena, attempted to obtain video from the bar to determine whether staff had followed the law in checking the minors’ identification. But police said they faced resistance from owner Chad McMahon and other employees. By the time the equipment had been seized, video from that night had been deleted, according to police.
Those details — from police reports, city documents and public testimony — were aired this week before the Omaha City Council.
The allegations — serving to minors and obstruction of a police investigation — have put the future of The Good Life in question.
The council Tuesday considered scheduling a hearing on whether to revoke the bar and grill’s liquor license. But the council opted to set the matter aside pending criminal investigations by the city and Douglas County.
Matt Kuhse, the city prosecutor, said this week that his office intends to charge McMahon with obstruction in connection to the deleted video. That would be a misdemeanor charge.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Friday that his office is still investigating.
A manager and server who were working Christmas night have each been charged with six misdemeanor counts of selling alcohol to a minor. Both have pleaded not guilty to those charges, court records show.
McMahon also faces an unrelated first-degree assault charge related to an April incident in Sarpy County. That charge is a felony. A person who has been convicted of a felony in Nebraska cannot hold a liquor license.
According to a city document, McMahon spoke to Omaha police about his video recording system multiple times after the Christmas incident, including on the morning of Dec. 31. Later that day, McMahon called his information technology specialist. Digital forensic analysis showed the video was deleted soon after that call, according to police.
McMahon also allegedly texted two police officers to gain information about the investigation into himself and his business, police said. He was warned by a lieutenant overseeing the investigations to stop contacting officers.
About a month after Christmas, an officer working on a report related to the December incident called The Good Life to gather more information and started speaking with a manager.
A second person possibly named “Chad” then joined the call via speaker phone, became argumentative with the officer and said he planned to contact “Todd” about the case.
It’s not clear who that was a reference to, though Omaha’s police chief is named Todd Schmaderer.
Mike Kelley, McMahon’s attorney, told the council that there’s no dispute that Good Life employees served minors at the bar that night. After listening to an assistant city attorney’s testimony, and watching police body camera footage of officers discussing with McMahon their efforts to obtain video evidence, Kelley also said “there’s no question that (McMahon) didn’t handle this the best way he could have.”
But Kelley told the council that McMahon is remorseful, and that his record as a business owner and liquor license holder should be considered.
“He’s been in business for nine years with no liquor violations, so you’ve got to look ... at the whole body of work of this particular person,” Kelley said Tuesday.
Kelley also suggested the video would have shown that the minors were carded that night.
Part of the Nebraska Liquor Control Act says a liquor license will not be granted to a person “who is not of good character and reputation” in their community. The Nebraska Supreme Court stated in a 1973 case that the phrase “not of good character” indicated a “lack of good faith or honesty of purpose.”
“The question here is: Was there good faith, was there honesty of purpose, in Mr. McMahon’s actions?” Assistant City Attorney Ryan Wiesen told the council. “And I think the evidence in the reports indicates an attempt to interfere and impede and obstruct an investigation, and an attempt to possibly destroy evidence as well.”
Many Omaha bars have been cited for serving minors. The result is often a fine by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
But the allegations of obstruction, and the injury of a young person, took the case to a new level, some council members said. Councilwoman Aimee Melton said the bar’s refusal to turn over video evidence was the “most disturbing” aspect.
Council President Chris Jerram said an old adage came to mind: “It’s not the crime; it’s the cover-up that always gets you.”
The City Council may hold a revocation hearing in the next few months. If that happens, and the council votes to revoke the license, McMahon could invoke an appeals process through the Lancaster County District Court that could go as high as the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Separately, the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission will consider the matter in a hearing that may be scheduled for July.
Depending on those outcomes, it’s possible McMahon could lose the liquor license just for his 180th and Pacific location — or at all of his establishments. He owns three other Good Life locations in the metro area. A fifth location in Gretna is in the works.
Councilman Brinker Harding said Tuesday that he sympathized with the employees working at Good Life locations who rely on their jobs for income. In September, McMahon told The World-Herald that he employed about 220 people.
“I hope it’s a one-off, and it’s not something that happens with any degree of frequency,” Harding said of serving to minors, “because if it does happen with any degree of frequency — I have no sympathy for you, Mr. McMahon, and your business.”
Current and former employees of McMahon’s offered competing characterizations of how The Good Life locations have been managed.
Madi Riggle, who said she was a former employee at the 180th and Pacific location, described instances in which she witnessed people drinking who she knew were not of age. She showed a text message allegedly sent by McMahon, stating that servers should proceed with an alcohol sale if an ID “isn’t obviously fake.”
“We were told multiple times we are not ID experts, and if they show a form of identification that says that they are 21, whether it looks fake or not, we were told to serve them,” Riggle said.
Five current employees testified on McMahon’s behalf, disputing claims that McMahon and the business would serve minors. They broadly described a culture of double-checking IDs and said the business holds itself to a high standard.
“I, as a manager, my other fellow managers, would never tell anyone to serve a minor,” Brenda Vicario, a manager at the Papillion location, told the council.
Not all council members were swayed by those assurances.
“Maybe you don’t serve minors, and maybe that’s not what you tell your employees to do,” Councilman Vinny Palermo said, “but in his particular case, minors were actually served.”
