The heat is on: Temperatures expected to flirt with triple digits at CWS

George Gill knows what extreme heat feels like.

The Texas native made the 12½ hour trip to Omaha to attend the College World Series with Richard Ontiveros, Adolfo Vallejo and about a dozen others to cheer on the Longhorns Friday night. The group plans to stay the entire weekend — a period when high temperatures will be the equivalent to the fastest of fastballs thrown during the championship tournament and the heat indexes will be even higher.

But the forecast doesn’t faze Gill.

“I’m from Round Rock, Texas,” he said.

Indeed, with all but two teams hailing from the southern part of the country, high temperatures in June are the norm for the majority of fans. But following a Friday where the high reached the lower 90s, temperatures are forecast to creep into the mid and upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. Monday could hit 100 degrees.

Heat indexes will make the temps feel even hotter, and fans are advised to take precautions to avoid overheating.

Some of the measures are obvious: Stay hydrated, wear a hat and light clothing, and stay under shade when possible. If people are out for a prolonged period under the sun — say, in the outfield seating area hoping to catch a homer — Suzanne Fortin, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Valley, suggests taking periodic breaks.

“Everybody doing outdoor activities obviously should basically make sure you’ve got some sort of plan ahead to keep yourself cool,” she said.

With tens of thousands of people expected to pack Charles Schwab Field through the next week, there will be measures in place around the ballpark to help fans beat the heat.

The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, the organization responsible for stadium operations, has measures in place in recognition of the upcoming heat, said Kristyna Engdahl, communications director for MECA. Those include several cooling stations with permanent water fountains as well as water coolers along the concourse.

Engdahl said fans can bring in clear water bottles into the ballpark as long as the bottles are no larger than 20 ounces. But fans are not allowed to bring in umbrellas as those obstruct other fans’ views. MECA also has onsite paramedics to help fans and athletes who are in distress from the heat.

“There’s a tradition of the College World Series always being hot,” she said. “Even when it moved over to Charles Schwab Field (from Rosenblatt Stadium), there was an understanding that you need to prepare for extreme weather conditions that include storms but also heat. That’s part of having an emergency preparedness plan in place.”

After Monday, Mother Nature will deliver a bit of a change-up, which should provide fans some relief. Fortin said the forecast calls for the possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday before giving way to high temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s.

Even though the heat will be excessive this week, it won’t be record setting.

“This is maybe just slightly above normal for our temperatures, but nothing extreme,” Fortin said.

For one of Omaha’s crown jewel events, not even excessive heat will keep people away. Engdahl expects a busy Saturday.

And it's not just diehards enduring the warmth to watch their team — the series regularly draws fans of teams that failed to make it to the championship tournament. That was the case Friday when fans representing teams like Louisiana State University and Mississippi State University were spotted tailgating in a parking lot before the first game.

As Sherry Feagins noted, fans who routinely attend the series form a bond, even when they're cheering for different teams. Feagins, an Omaha resident and diehard Longhorns fan, sat with her husband under their tent outside the ballpark after a morning of cooking and handing out breakfast burritos.

“They become very much like family,” she said.

