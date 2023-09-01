Mystery Manor Haunted Theater has closed its doors after entertaining generations of Omahans with its kooky kind of spooky next door to Creighton University.

Rumors of the popular fall attraction’s closure and the property’s impending sale to Creighton had floated since founder and owner Wayne Sealy died last fall. A post on the Mystery Manor Facebook page Thursday confirmed the closing.

“With sadness and love, Mystery Manor Haunted Theatre has decided to close our doors permanently,” the post said. “Thank you for all the love and support of this small Omaha business for 38 years.”

And Creighton’s purchase of the three-story building at 714 N. 18th St. that housed the haunts has been confirmed as well. Creighton bought it for $425,000, according to Douglas County property records.

Creighton confirmed the purchase, but declined to field questions about what it plans to do with the 133-year-old mansion, although it’s probably safe to say it won’t become a theme dormitory.

“This property will support the ongoing development of Creighton University and revitalization of Omaha’s urban core, enabling us to meet the growing needs of our campus and local community,” a university spokesman said by email Thursday.

The Sealy family could not be reached for comment Thursday, so it’s unclear why they decided to shut down the attraction, which opened in 1984 and tingled spines for 38 Halloween seasons. The biggest reason might have been the death of Wayne Sealy, the creative force behind the attraction.

“The Mystery Manor is not the Mystery Manor without the man of mystery himself,” said Roger Humphries, a friend of Sealy for decades who worked in the theater as the “Slide Master.”

Tributes from Mystery Manor actors and flew to its Facebook post Thursday like bats flocking out of a cave.

“This breaks my heart,” one person wrote. “You were my first Haunted House almost 30 years ago. I have the best memories here. Best wishes to all the staff.”

“You guys will forever be our favorite,” another person posted. “Even after being there year after year, I still jumped, screamed and ran. Thank you for all your years of entertainment, scares, screams and love.”

Several people wrote about being scared as kids at Mystery Manor, and then taking their own children there for the thrilling chills.

It drew thousands of people for Halloween and the weeks leading up to it annually from 1984 to 2022, with a year off for COVID in 2020.

“The lines would go around the building, down 18th Street to Burt, and down the block,” Humphries said.

Such features as the three story-tall Slide of Doom; The Tunnel, which made you feel like the room was spinning; a robotic Frankenstein monster that popped up and stretched; and the Clown Room (shiver) kept people coming back.

“There was a woman in a window whose face would change from beauty to bones as she was watching you outside,” Humphries said.

But even more than the engineered features, the fun came from the creative passion of the actors, volunteers who often came from local drama programs, who took their cues from Sealy on being entertaining. Not boo scares, but theater.

“They had to have a shtick,” Humphries said. “They got to do an act. They created their own characters.”

Many of them came back year after year because of Wayne Sealy, Humphries said.

Mystery Manor was known in part for its line monsters, characters such as Bobo the Clown who would scare people waiting to get into the house.

The Mystery Manor kept going even as Creighton kept growing closer and closer. It’s Scooby Doo set-like appearance looked even more stark as Morrison Stadium, the D.J. Sokol Arena, Ryan Athletic Center and Rasmussen Fitness Center rose within pumpkin-throwing distance to the south.

But Creighton reportedly didn’t make a move until the Sealys were ready to sell.

“It’s definitely a loss,” Humphries said. “For those of us who worked there, it’s a hole in the heart. And it’s not only a piece of Omaha history, but if you’re a haunt freak, then you’re going to miss it.”